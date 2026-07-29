TruLife Distribution Founder and CEO Brian Gould to Attend Newtopia Now 2026, Meeting with Emerging Wellness Brands Seeking U.S. Retail Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution announced today that Founder and CEO Brian Gould will personally attend Newtopia Now 2026, one of the natural products industry's premier events dedicated to emerging consumer brands and product innovation. Throughout the event, Gould will meet directly with founders, retail buyers, manufacturers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss opportunities for U.S. retail expansion and identify innovative brands with strong long-term retail potential.

Joining Gould at Newtopia Now will be Rodica Lesan, Director of Human Resources, along with members of the TruLife Distribution leadership team. Together, they will be available throughout the event to meet with founders, discuss growth strategies, and learn more about the innovative products and companies shaping the future of the health and wellness industry.

As consumer demand continues to evolve across the health and wellness industry, Newtopia Now has become one of the industry's most important gatherings for entrepreneurs introducing new ideas, retailers seeking differentiated products, and strategic partners helping brands navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace. For TruLife Distribution, the event represents an opportunity to strengthen relationships, discover emerging innovation, and engage directly with the founders building tomorrow's leading wellness brands.

"Our business has always been built on relationships and execution," said Brian Gould, Founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "One of the most valuable aspects of Newtopia is the opportunity to meet founders face to face, hear the story behind their brands, understand their long-term vision, and discuss what it truly takes to build a successful retail business. Those conversations are where meaningful partnerships begin."

Throughout the event, Gould and the TruLife team will meet with companies across a broad range of categories, including dietary supplements, functional beverages, sports nutrition, healthy aging, hydration, beauty and personal care, functional foods, women's health, cognitive wellness, digestive health, and other emerging consumer health segments.

While product innovation continues to accelerate, Gould believes success in retail depends on far more than introducing a unique formulation.

"We meet entrepreneurs every year with outstanding products," Gould said. "What often separates long-term success from short-term excitement is preparation. Retail buyers expect brands to have a clear strategy, compelling packaging, operational readiness, realistic sales expectations, and the ability to support growth after placement. Those are the conversations I look forward to having throughout the event."

With more brands entering the wellness marketplace than ever before, retailers continue to evaluate products through a more disciplined lens, focusing not only on innovation but also on brand positioning, consumer demand, operational capabilities, and long-term category growth. Gould expects many discussions at Newtopia to center on helping founders better prepare for expansion into grocery, natural, specialty, club, mass, pharmacy, and e-commerce retail channels.

For Gould, Newtopia Now is more than a networking event. It is an opportunity to better understand where the industry is headed by listening to founders, retailers, manufacturers, and other professionals working throughout the wellness ecosystem.

"Every trade show provides a snapshot of where our industry is going," Gould said. "When you spend several days speaking with founders, buyers, manufacturers, and service providers, patterns begin to emerge. Those insights help us better advise our clients while giving us a deeper understanding of where the greatest opportunities exist for growing brands."

During the event, Gould will also be documenting key observations on emerging consumer trends, retail readiness, category innovation, and the challenges founders face as they scale their businesses. Following the show, TruLife Distribution will publish a series of educational articles and market insights highlighting the most significant trends and opportunities identified during Newtopia Now.

Brands attending Newtopia Now that are exploring U.S. retail expansion are encouraged to schedule time to meet with Brian Gould and the TruLife Distribution team to discuss their products, growth objectives, and retail strategy. The company looks forward to connecting with founders who are building innovative brands and preparing for long-term success in the North American marketplace.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a full-service brand management and distribution company specializing in health, wellness, beauty, and consumer packaged goods. Working with emerging and established brands from around the world, the company provides strategic guidance, retail sales representation, public relations, marketing support, logistics coordination, and distribution services designed to help brands successfully enter and expand within the United States. By combining retail expertise with comprehensive brand management, TruLife Distribution helps companies navigate the complexities of the U.S. marketplace while building sustainable, long-term growth.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution