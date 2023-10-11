The Dairy Alliance Champions High School Athletics With Nature's Drink

Official Milk Partners sponsor fall high school championship events across Southeast

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  The Dairy Alliance, a leader in the dairy industry raising awareness about the nutritional and wellness advantages of dairy milk, is teaming up with high school athletics associations across the Southeast to be the Official Milk Partner this fall season. The organization will sponsor a variety of high school sports championships across Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The first championship event is slated for October 14.

"We are delighted to show our support for high school athletes in our region and to be the Official Milk Partner for these exciting championship events," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "We know these student-athletes work hard to balance school and sports, so we want to encourage them to stay strong on and off the field with nutrient-dense dairy milk."

The Dairy Alliance sponsorship kicks off on October 14th with the South Carolina High School League's Swimming Championship. The Dairy Alliance will be sponsoring a total of 22 championship games across seven states in their region, including for the Georgia High School Association, North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association, Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, Mississippi High School Activation Association, and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Dairy milk benefits athletes by providing 13 essential nutrients that support energy, wellness and strong bones. Drinking a glass of ice cold, delicious dairy milk helps build muscles and keep bodies active throughout the day.  Offering 8 grams of complete protein per 8-ounce serving, drinking dairy milk, such as chocolate milk, helps athletes refuel after a competition or training.

"Milk's natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and high-quality protein make it more effective at improving wellness and keeping athletes energized longer than water and sports drinks," added Berdak.

Schools interested in learning more about the nutrient-rich benefits of dairy milk and dairy foods can visit https://thedairyalliance.com, https://gonnaneedmilk.com, or contact Roseann Liberatore at [email protected].

About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry.

