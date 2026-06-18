The Dali EDITION Opens in Yunnan, Marking a New Chapter for Contemporary Luxury in Southwest China

Set between Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake, the hotel interprets the region's cultural richness through a refined, modern lens.

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Defined by the dramatic interplay of Cangshan Mountain's peaks and the stillness of Erhai Lake, Dali unfolds as a place shaped by nature, heritage, and a long-standing spirit of artistic and cultural exchange. EDITION, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio, reimagines this storied destination with the opening of The Dali EDITION, bringing a refined, contemporary perspective to Southwest China.

The Dali EDITION

Set along the slopes of Cangshan Mountain at an elevation of 2,090 meters, The Dali EDITION overlooks the expansive Erhai Lake, a landscape shaped by centuries of trade routes and cultural exchange connecting Southwest China with its neighboring regions. Within close reach of Dali Railway Station and Dali Fengyi Airport – approximately 23 and 39 kilometers away, respectively – the hotel is positioned as a gateway to the region's most enduring landmarks, including the Cangshan Mountain Scenic Area, the Three Pagodas, and Dali Old Town, anchoring the property within both the natural and cultural fabric of the destination.

"Dali carries a remarkable identity, shaped over centuries by exchange, artistry, and landscape," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. "With The Dali EDITION, we saw an opportunity to honor that history while introducing a distinctly contemporary point of view – one that reflects EDITION's continued, thoughtful growth in China and our belief in creating places that feel both grounded and of the moment."

A Contemporary Approach to Design

The hotel features 151 rooms and suites, including a collection of private villas with swimming pools, each thoughtfully oriented to frame views of the surrounding mountain, lake, or landscaped gardens. Conceived by Shenzhen Cheng Chung Design, the hotel unfolds as a modern neighborhood, quietly integrated into its natural setting. Interiors are anchored in materials drawn from the region – including aged timber, bluestone, and Erhai Lake pebbles, resulting in spaces that feel tactile, restrained, and intentional. Uninterrupted views inform the hotel's materiality and palette, using Dali's natural elements as a guiding canvas. Expansive glazing and open layouts create a sense of fluidity, balancing Eastern craftsmanship with a distinctly refined, international sensibility.

This design language extends within the guestrooms, where scale, proportion, and natural light establish a prevailing sense of calm. Beginning at 60 square meters, most rooms are oriented with views of Erhai Lake or Cangshan Mountain, with interiors layered in tactile materials and soft lighting to create an atmosphere of understated ease. Bathrooms, finished in white stone and articulated through subtle level changes and sunken soaking tubs, offer moments of stillness and retreat. At 250 square meters, the Presidential Suite expresses luxury through clarity and composition. An indoor pool, private courtyard, and expansive terrace extend the living room experience, while floor-to-ceiling windows reinforce a sense of openness and connection to the landscape. Ceilings rising over five meters, anchored by a suspended fireplace and a sculptural stone chandelier, introduce balance and a quiet drama to the space.

Dining, Rooted in Place

At The Dali EDITION, culinary experiences are guided by seasonality and a close connection to the land, with local ingredients sourced from the hotel's vegetable garden and fruit orchard, offering a new interpretation of Yunnan's diverse flavors. Dining venues are designed as light-filled, tranquil spaces, allowing the culinary experience to take center stage. Market at EDITION presents an all-day dining experience rooted in a farm-to-table philosophy, with open kitchens that highlight craft and immediacy. KUSHO is centered on wood-fired cooking, drawing on the intensity of local hardwood charcoal to create a menu defined by clarity, depth, and precision. The brand's signature Lobby Bar anchors the hotel's social rhythm, transitioning from daytime tea service to evening cocktails, balancing moments of connection with quiet retreat. The hotel will also feature a Chinese Restaurant, where elements of Bai architecture unfold throughout the space, with lines, textures, and materials harmoniously interwoven to create a dining environment that reflects the surrounding landscape.

A defining ritual at the hotel, Trail of the Tea Horse: A Harvest Journey unfolds at the Tea House set within the hotel's landscaped grounds. Guests are invited to engage with each step of the tea-making process – from observing the leaves to tasting the infusion – offering an intimate lens into the depth and nuance of Yunnan's tea culture. Set outdoors and framed by the surrounding landscape, the experience creates a direct connection between land, flavor, and ritual.

Moments of Connection and Renewal

The Dali EDITION introduces a considered collection of spaces for gathering, shaped by the dialogue between architecture and landscape. The Grand Ballroom is designed to move effortlessly from day to evening, supported by integrated lighting and acoustics, while an adjoining lawn extends the experience outdoors, framed by the presence of Cangshan Mountain. Four meeting studios offer flexible, design-forward environments for conferences, incentives, or exhibitions, equipped with advanced technology to support focused, elevated gatherings.

For guests seeking rejuvenation, the hotel's Spa offers an exclusive sanctuary with five private treatment rooms, each opening to a serene courtyard. Grounded in Eastern philosophy and techniques, precious gemstones and natural botanicals are woven into a collection of therapies – from the Signature Pine Wood Massage and Jade Hot Stone Body Ritual to the Herbal Purifying Bath – each treatment is designed to release tension, ease the body, and restore a natural sense of balance. The Gym, situated in the same building, boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a unique indoor-outdoor yoga terrace, thoughtfully positioned to frame the surrounding mountainous views. Additionally, the hotel features a 25-meter indoor swimming pool, ideal for relaxation and invigorating laps year-round.

Drawing on Yunnan's natural richness and deeply rooted local knowledge, experiences at the hotel are designed to unfold in rhythm with the region. Guided foraging journeys, including a mushroom hunt, offer guests an immersive lens into Yunnan's enduring relationship with the land. From sunrise jogs along the mountain terrain, guided by the first light over Cangshan Mountain, to restorative sound bath sessions, where the resonant gong vibrations create moments of release, stillness, and renewal, each experience is thoughtfully curated.

"The opening of The Dali EDITION marks our third EDITION hotel in Greater China, underscoring the brand's growing presence in the region," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. "Set within one of China's most culturally distinctive destinations, the hotel reflects a shift toward travel experiences that are deeply rooted in place while shaped by contemporary design and global perspective."

"We are delighted to welcome guests from across China and around the world to The Dali EDITION," said Francine Ong, General Manager, The Dali EDITION. "The hotel embodies the ethos of inviting guests to engage deeply with the spirit of Dali while enjoying the highest standards of comfort and sophistication. Our team is committed to providing personalized service and meaningful engagement, ensuring that each guest experiences the beauty, culture, and warmth of Dali in every moment of their stay."

For more information on The Dali EDITION and reservation enquiries, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dlueb-the-dali-edition/overview/.

ABOUT THE DALI EDITION

The Dali EDITION is a luxury hotel in Yunnan, China, blending contemporary design, exceptional service, and cultural immersion. Featuring 151 rooms and suites—including private villas—four signature dining venues, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and versatile event spaces, the hotel reflects the surrounding Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake in its architecture and design. Interiors are grounded in local materials, with custom-crafted teapots evoking the Tea Horse Road and plant-based bed throws reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Guests can engage with local traditions, including Bai tea culture, artisanal crafts, and seasonal festivals, alongside bespoke wellness programs, curated culinary experiences, and immersive entertainment, offering a sophisticated and authentic connection to Dali's heritage.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time. Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 22 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.