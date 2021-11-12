The Dallas Express Announces New Ownership and Focus On Local, Non-Partisan News

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Express is under new ownership as a non-profit and is dedicated to covering local and national news relevant to people living in and around Dallas County. The newspaper has brought on seven new staff members and counting to continue in the goal of the original Dallas Express, founded in 1892, of covering real stories that go against the grain in a non-partisan fashion. Readers can visit the website today for free.

The Dallas Express is proud to serve the Dallas county regional area with unbiased news coverage.

"This is a newspaper that has a long history in the community. We seek to continue along that path, and we are happy to have a brand-new team on board! This is an independent brand on a mission to tell real stories about Dallas," says Stacey Shelton, spokeswoman for the Dallas Express.

The Dallas Express is dedicated to covering daily news, local events, activities, and stories in the DFW metroplex and covering national news stories that matter to local readers. The website is fact-based and non-opinionated. They will be featuring interviews from businesses and various important figures in the community. The new team running the Dallas Express has set a goal of making it a newspaper of record in Dallas once again.

"Trust in the media is at an all-time low. Under one in ten adults in America trust their news provider, according to Gallup," says Shelton. "We want to change that. We want people to have a positive experience with the media, rather than wondering how someone's words have been twisted to fit a narrative. We are ready to earn the trust of our community by providing straight forward, non-biased news."

The newspaper is committed to being non-partisan and hiring people from diverse backgrounds. The Dallas Express proudly maintains its publicly listed journalistic standards and practices and manages its large team of reporters. The website offers easy ways to offer corrections to articles and contact them. The Dallas Express also forbids any pay-to-play to get articles written on the website as a policy.

"We are proud to have reopened such a historic newspaper. We hope to hold a candle to the original brand in modern times and continue to tell the public about stories they won't see anywhere else," says Shelton about the history behind The Dallas Express brand.

The newspaper was known as one of the south's oldest and largest black newspapers and traces its history back to 1892 when it was founded as the Dallas Bee. It was renamed the Dallas Express in 1893. It was extremely influential with a large circulation of black readers in the Dallas area and was run and edited by William E. King, who was famous for reporting stories that were not covered in the mainstream press at the time.

The Dallas Express news team is passionate about providing a refreshing, non-partisan voice in the modern news landscape.

It can be read for free online at https://dallasexpress.org .

