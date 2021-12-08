The Dallas Express Launches Monthly Dallas "Crime Boss"

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Express launched their new crime section, which takes crime data from Dallas Police Department to delineate crime stats and calculate the change in crime percentages year over year.

From this, The Dallas Express will determine the Dallas City Council member with the greatest percent increase (or smallest decrease) in crime per capita, naming them that month's Crime Boss. A detailed explanation of the methodology can be found on their website.

The Dallas Express' Crime Boss section is now live on the website.

Applying The Dallas Express Crime Score methodology to data from the FBI's UCR database, Dallas has more crime per capita than hotbeds including Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New York.

Spokeswoman for The Dallas Express, Stacey Shelton said, "Here at the Dallas Express, 'The People's Paper,' we care about crime in the community. We want to draw attention to concerning trends to make Dallas a safer place."

The Crime Boss of the Month for November is Jaynie Schultz, Council Member for District 11, who had a dramatic 15% increase in crime from last year.

The crime section also includes an interactive map where you can compare City Council members against each other to see how they stack up.

The Dallas Express is a non-profit general newspaper that believes news should be reported dispassionately to place emphasis on facts above all else. To learn more about The Dallas Express, visit www.dallasexpress.com.

