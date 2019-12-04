The Dallas Morning News launches innovative evening news offering

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Morning News has released a new digital-only evening "ePaper" that is the first digital evening digest of its kind — reminiscent of a time when evening newspaper editions were common to provide end-of-day updates and quick reads to round out the day's news cycle. The Evening Edition will provide updates on news that was developing when the morning paper went to press while previewing stories for the next day. It will also highlight stories that have been popular online or that might have otherwise been overlooked. It will be available at 6 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

"The Dallas Morning News is excited to be the first to re-introduce the concept of an Evening Edition through an ePaper platform. The content and format are familiar to the reader who values a print edition, but also enjoys the convenience of digital delivery. We have tested this format with a select group and the feedback has been wonderful. At a time when regional newspapers are decreasing their offerings, The Dallas Morning News is expanding and giving our members something more so they receive a curated version of the news throughout the day," said Grant Moise, president and publisher of The Dallas Morning News.

The Evening Edition will be accessible on iOS and Android platform mobile and tablet devices through a mobile-optimized Dallas Morning News ePaper app and on desktop devices at epaper.dallasnews.com. For a limited time, the product will be open for non-member, general audiences and then will become an exclusive benefit of membership to The Dallas Morning News. There will also be access to recent archives of previous Morning and Evening Editions.

Established in 1885, The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading newspaper and the flagship newspaper and media subsidiary of A. H. Belo Corporation. It has received nine Pulitzer Prizes since 1986, as well as numerous other industry awards recognizing the quality of its investigative and feature journalism, design and photo journalism. Its portfolio of print and digital products reaches an average daily audience of over 1.1 million people including the flagship brand online news and information site dallasnews.com; iPhone, Android and iPad apps; "Al Día" aldiadallas.com, the leading Spanish-language publication in North Texas; and "Briefing" — the free, home-delivered quick-read.

