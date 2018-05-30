The Dallas Morning News Names Susan Kerr Vice President of Print Audience

DALLAS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Morning News announces the hiring of Susan Kerr as Vice President of Print Audience, a newly created position reporting to President and Publisher, Grant Moise. In an effort to strengthen the subscription focus of the business, The Dallas Morning News tapped industry veteran, Susan "Sue" Kerr to lead those efforts.

The Dallas Morning News

Kerr most recently led customer service operations for tronc corporate, including major markets Los Angeles and Chicago, while simultaneously managing circulation revenue at The Hartford Courant. She is a career-long subscription marketer and has worked in all facets of the print circulation business, ranging from acquisition roles to customer service and retention.

"I wanted to make sure we have the best talent in the industry to lead our print audience division," Moise said. "Sue brings over three decades of customer service and subscription expertise to our company, and I have a tremendous amount of confidence that she can help improve this important part of our business. We were drawn to her customer-centric philosophy which fits very well with what we are building."

Kerr says her initial focus will be assessing and evaluating current processes in order to create and implement growth strategies. She will look for opportunities to grow revenue, using customer service and retention as her foundation, while building relationships with The Dallas Morning News readers. She shares her philosophy as: "People first. Everything else is secondary. Managing diverse teams throughout my career has taught me that a vision remains just a vision without the right people — everything we do should be customer-focused."

Kerr stated that the main draw in joining The Dallas Morning News is the opportunity to work with Moise and his team. "I am excited at the prospect of being part of a strong and vibrant environment in which goals will be met and celebrated," she says, "but most of all I want to help create the best experience possible for our subscribers."

About The Dallas Morning News

Established in 1885, The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading newspaper and the flagship newspaper subsidiary of A. H. Belo Corporation. It has received nine Pulitzer Prizes since 1986, as well as numerous other industry awards recognizing the quality of its investigative and feature journalism, design, and photojournalism. Its portfolio of print and digital products reaches an average daily audience of more than 1.1 million people and includes online news and information sites; iPhone, Android and iPad apps; SportsDay, GuideLive, al día (www.aldiadallas.com), the leading Spanish-language publication in North Texas; and briefing, the free, home-delivered quick-read.

In addition, Belo + Company is their national marketing services agency, offering digital and traditional marketing solutions, including SEO, search and display advertising, content development and social media marketing, website design and development, analytics, email, direct mail and more. To local advertisers, the portfolio of products is represented by Belo Media Group. For more information about the publication and its entities, visit www.dallasnews.com.

­Media Contact: Courtney Todd, VP Marketing, Belo Business Intelligence

469.569.8498, courtney.todd@belointel.com

