The Dallas Morning News Recognizes Consilium Staffing among the Top 100 Places To Work in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2022

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry, announced that it has been included in the esteemed Top 100 Places To Work in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022 list by The Dallas Morning News.

Consilium ranked in the Locum Tenens Staffing category and was also recognized for the Regional Award.

Consilium Staffing among the Top 100 Places To Work in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2022 Tweet this

The Top 100 Places To Work is run by research partner, Energage, and is predicated on an extensive employee survey that celebrates excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more.

Approximately 87% of Consilium team members participated in the survey, and reported three main areas where the company excels: inclusion, cross-team cooperation, and strong value.

The results also revealed:

98% of employees think Consilium makes them feel included.

98% of employees think Consilium operates by strong values.

94% of employees at Consilium feel that their job is meaningful.

Consilium's rank in Locum Tenens Staffing is in the Top 10%.

Referring to their job at Consilium, one team member wrote, "I have the opportunity to help team members build their skills, find success, realize their 'why,' reach their potential, and understand they can be better today than they were yesterday. The service we provide impacts patients, their families and communities across the country."

In 2022, the 14th year for the Top 100 awards in D-FW, a record-breaking number of nearly 6,000 deserving companies were nominated and more than 156,000 employees were surveyed.

Winners were honored during a special invite-only awards celebration on November 9 and featured in the Top 100 Places To Work magazine, distributed in The Dallas Morning News on November 13.

"We care about our team members, providers, and the communities they serve, and we're honored that 98% of survey respondents think our firm operates by these strong values," said Matthew Baade, executive vice president at Consilium Staffing. "Our culture is one of inclusion, empowerment, transparency, and faith, and we are so grateful our employees embrace our mission to bring the best patient care possible to communities around the nation."

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium is a locum tenens firm with more than a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing industry. Founded by six healthcare staffing leaders that offer a combined industry experience of over 70 years, Consilium's approach is focused on people and places—not just placements. Our approach is demonstrated by our commitment to serve the healthcare facilities that choose to partner with us. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Top 100 Places To Work

The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work recognizes and celebrates businesses that are at the top of their game and that are making North Texas a better place to work. Each year, the selection process is conducted entirely by an independent research firm and is not a pay-for-play opportunity. The winning workplaces are celebrated with a comprehensive media and recognition program. For more information, visit Top100DFW.com.

About The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties and has been delivering credible, trustworthy local news coverage for nearly two centuries. The News reaches 1.6 million people every week through print and digital products. For more information, visit DallasNews.com.

Press Contact

Katy Morehouse, Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications

Consilium Staffing

[email protected]

214-272-6935

SOURCE Consilium Staffing