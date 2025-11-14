The Dallas Morning News Recognizes MUFG Capital Analytics Among the Top Workplaces in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2025

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, The Dallas Morning News announced MUFG Capital Analytics was included in the esteemed Top Workplaces D-FW 2025 list, ranking in the Top Midsize Companies category.

The Dallas Morning News' Top Workplaces D-FW, presented by Medium Giant, is run by research partner, Energage, and is predicated on an extensive employee survey that celebrates excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more.

In 2025, the 17th year for the Top Workplaces awards in D-FW, a record-breaking number of more than 8,000 deserving companies were nominated — and more than 136,000 employees were surveyed.

"Being named a Top Workplace for the second year in a row is a reflection of the culture we've built together at MUFG Capital Analytics," said Steven Boydstun, President. "We believe that when people are trusted, supported, and inspired, they do their best work—and that's what drives our continued success. I'm incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the collaboration, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit they bring every day."

Winners were honored during a special invite-only awards celebration on Thursday, November 6 and featured in the Top Workplaces D-FW magazine, distributed in The Dallas Morning News on November 9.

At MUFG Capital Analytics, we are proud to be among the 2025 Top Workplaces D-FW winners.

The business community in North Texas is the engine that drives progress and change for all aspects of our region — education, mobility, infrastructure, housing, philanthropy, and so much more.

About MUFG Capital Analytics

MUFG Capital Analytics is a leading solutions provider for the global alternative investment management industry. Based in Dallas, MUFG Capital Analytics' team of seasoned professionals utilizes cutting-edge technologies to deliver tailored solutions that address the complexities of the evolving financial landscape of illiquid and semi-liquid assets. For nearly half a century, MUFG Capital Analytics has represented a diverse range of funds across public and private markets, including fund of funds, private equity, private debt, real assets, infrastructure, and venture capital.

MUFG Capital Analytics is a division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG), one of the largest banks in the world with approximately $3 trillion in assets. To learn more, please visit us at: https://www.mufgamericas.com/industry-solutions/capital-analytics

About Top Workplaces D-FW

The Dallas Morning News' Top Workplaces D-FW recognizes and celebrates businesses that are at the top of their game and that are making North Texas a better place to work. Each year, the selection process is conducted entirely by an independent research firm and is not a pay-for-play opportunity. The winning workplaces are celebrated with a comprehensive media and recognition program. For more information, visit TopWorkplacesDFW.com.

About The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties and has been delivering credible, trustworthy local news coverage for nearly two centuries. The News reaches 1.6 million people every week through print and digital products. For more information, visit DallasNews.com.

About Medium Giant

Sister company to The Dallas Morning News, Medium Giant transforms client ambitions from vision to reality. As a full-service integrated advertising agency, the team blends strategic expertise, storytelling, and proprietary tools to drive measurable growth. Their award-winning work, honored by the Addys, Reggies, Davey Awards, and AMA DFW, among others, proves the power of thinking giant. For more information, visit mediumgiant.co.

Press Contact

MUFG Capital Analytics

Nicole Katzin

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG