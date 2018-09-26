The Dallas Morning News releases online Voter Guide in advance of Election Day on November 6, 2018

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Morning News has released its online Voter Guide to help North Texans make informed voting decisions in advance of the general election on November 6, 2018.

This resource, available at voterguide.dallasnews.com, educates citizens by providing side-by-side, unedited comparisons of candidates' responses to questions on key issues. It also features a build-your-own-ballot tool that allows for the creation of a sample ballot. The ballot can be printed or emailed for use as a reference on Election Day.

The Voter Guide was compiled by the editorial board of The Dallas Morning News, whose members crafted questionnaires for key offices up for election.

Additional resources available on the Voter Guide site include links to the editorial board's recommendations for the general election as well as a link to the list of all 147 candidates and 64 races that are available in this upcoming election.

____

About The Dallas Morning News

Established in 1885, The Dallas Morning News ( dallasnews.com ) is Texas' leading newspaper and the flagship newspaper subsidiary of A. H. Belo Corporation. It has received nine Pulitzer Prizes since 1986 as well as numerous other industry awards recognizing the quality of its investigative and feature journalism, design and photojournalism. Its portfolio of print and digital products reaches an average weekly audience of more than 1.5 million people and includes online news and information sites, iPhone, Android and iPad apps; Al Dia ( www.aldiatx.com ), the leading Spanish-language daily in North Texas; SportsDay ( sportsday.dallasnews.com ), named as one of the nation's top 10 daily, Sunday, and special sports sections by the Associated Press; GuideLive ( www.guidelive.com ), the source for the most accurate listings and reviews for local restaurants, upcoming events, live performances, and more in North Texas; and briefing ( res.dallasnews.com/briefing ), the paper's home-delivered quick-read paper.

For advertisers, the portfolio of products and a suite of traditional, digital and experiential marketing solutions is represented by Belo Media Group. For additional information, visit www.belomediagroup.com .

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is a leading local news and information publishing company with commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as expertise in emerging media and digital marketing. With a continued focus on extending the company's media platform, A. H. Belo Corporation delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad spectrum of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

SOURCE The Dallas Morning News

Related Links

http://www.dallasnews.com

