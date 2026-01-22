THE DALLAS OPERA EARNS $25 MILLION CHALLENGE GRANT FROM TEXAS-BASED O'DONNELL FOUNDATION, SURPASSING MATCHING GOAL

The $54.5 Million Raised Marks Largest Fundraising Campaign in Company History

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Opera (TDO) concluded 2025 with the successful completion of a $25 million challenge grant from the Texas-based O'Donnell Foundation. The grant and monies raised, totaling $54.5 million, will fund both The Dallas Opera's endowment and general operations.

credit: Kyle Flubacker

The challenge from the O'Donnell Foundation required TDO to secure $25 million in new or increased gifts and pledges by the end of 2025 in order to receive a $25 million matching gift. TDO exceeded the goal by $4.5 million, bringing the campaign total to $54.5 million, the largest in company history.

This challenge was a success thanks to well over 100 donors, with recent significant gifts from the Perot family; the Hamon Foundation; the VanSickle Family Foundation; Cece and Ford Lacy; an anonymous donor; and the TDO Board, Trustees, and Honorary Directors.

"The Dallas Opera is incredibly grateful to our loyal donors for this forward-thinking investment into the company," TDO's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO Ian Derrer says. "Every new gift and pledge helped us meet this challenge—the fact it was met in six months speaks to TDO's importance in the community. Thanks to our generous donors and the O'Donnell Foundation, the future of opera in North Texas is brighter and more secure."

With this more-than-fully matched gift, TDO's current endowment of $30 million will more than double in value, strengthening the company's financial footing for years to come. The funds raised for general operations will provide annual support for the next five years while the endowment investments mature.

TDO Board Chair Quincy Roberts concludes, "This seismic, transformational gift, will support The Dallas Opera's legacy as a lasting arts beacon for our community. While opera companies will undoubtedly continue to face strong financial headwinds in the future, we celebrate this historic achievement for TDO and recognize that not every company is so fortunate."

Learn more about The Dallas Opera here.

SEASON SPONSOR

The VanSickle Family Foundation in honor of Edith and Elmer VanSickle

The Dallas Opera is supported, in part, by funds from:

the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture; the Texas Commission on the Arts; and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lexus is the official vehicle of The Dallas Opera.

Advertising support from The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

Follow us @DallasOpera

SOURCE The Dallas Opera