The Dalmore unveils the highly anticipated second instalment of Cask Curation Series in the Douro Valley, Portugal

The Dalmore Cask Curation Series Port Edition makes its debut at the home of Symington Family Estates - the finest winemakers of Portugal – and makers of Graham's Port. This very rare trio of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies is strictly limited to 150 sets, available worldwide 1st October 2024.

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The 2024 release is the second chapter in the series that celebrates The Dalmore's whisky making artistry and the role played by exquisite casks sourced from the world's finest winemakers, in the creation of the iconic Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Casks are intrinsic to the craft of Scotch Whisky, as the vessel within which the spirit is matured. In time the cask will influence the whisky, due not only to the type of wood it is made from, but the fine wines it has held previously. The life a cask has led is fundamental to the potential it represents to the whisky maker, which is why The Dalmore whisky makers curate exquisite casks sourced from the world's finest wineries and bodegas.

The Port Edition was born from the exclusive partnership between The Dalmore and Symington Family Estates, who grant The Dalmore's whisky makers exclusive access to the rarest of Graham's Port casks.

The Port Edition is beautifully presented in a bespoke leather-finished travel case handcrafted in Florence, Italy – perfectly framing the trio of new expressions. Each age-statement whisky is housed in the iconic Dalmore bottle adorned with a matching collar. The presentation features a striking green hue, synonymous with Portugal and the winemakers, which Port Edition celebrates.

A century of whisky making artistry is captured in this exceptional collection of three whiskies:

Aged 27 Years, finished in rare Graham's 1997 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks

Aged 30 Years, finished in rare Graham's 1994 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks

Aged 43 Years, finished in exceptionally rare Graham's 1952 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks

Each expression is natural color and non-chill filtered.

The Dalmore has previously released Port-finished expressions to great acclaim. It is the unique influence offered by Graham's rare Port casks that excites The Dalmore's whisky makers. Each cask represents the potential to influence the character of the whisky, offering notes of rich fruits and dark chocolate.

Only 26 sets will be available in the United States with an SRP of $44,450.

For more information: https://www.thedalmore.com/en-us/our-collections/limited-editions/

