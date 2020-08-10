The Dan Marino Foundation And Badia Spices Partner To Raise Autism Awareness And Urge The Public To 'Be a Game Changer for those with Autism'

"We are always working to deliver life-changing programs," said Dan Marino, Chairman of the Dan Marino Foundation. "Claire and I are thankful to the Badia team and their customers for supporting our programs by participating in this campaign which also raises awareness and acceptance of individuals with autism."

Badia Spices, Inc. is one of the fastest-growing family-owned Hispanic food companies. Badia manufactures, packages, and distributes spices, seasoning blends, marinades, sauces, teas, health items, and other products to more than 90 countries around the world. Through these annual fundraisers, to date, Badia Spices has raised over $800,000 for the Dan Marino Foundation.

"Badia is proud to partner with the Dan Marino Foundation in support of their unparalleled efforts to empower individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities in their journey to independence," said Joseph "Pepé" Badia, President of Badia Spices, Inc.

Badia Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes from the finest quality olive groves. It has an excellent flavor and aroma, as it is naturally extracted from the first cold press. Various recipes using Badia Extra Virgin Olive Oil can be found at www.badiaspices.com.

About the Dan Marino Foundation:

Founded by Dan and Claire Marino shortly after their son, Michael's, autism diagnosis in 1992, the Dan Marino Foundation has a long and distinguished history of life-changing programs and services, with the mission to "empower individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities." The Foundation has raised more than $84 million to create and support unique and impactful initiatives. For more information, please visit https://danmarinofoundation.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

