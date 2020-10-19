The Dan Marino Foundation Debuts Specialty License Plate That Will Raise Funds for Programs Benefiting Autism and Other Disabilities

The Marino family started the Dan Marino Foundation 28 years ago with a vision that has become reality, focusing on creating opportunities leading to employment and independence for individuals with autism and other disabilities. The Dan Marino Foundation created the Dan Marino Campus specialty license plate to generate funding that will assist Floridians with disabilities to become employed, independent, and to lead productive lives. It will also generate awareness of the Marino Campus' services and will help to promote and fund education scholarships related to these services.

Per the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' guidelines, the Foundation must obtain a minimum of 3,000 voucher pre-sales throughout the State of Florida, before manufacturing of the specialty plate may begin. Featuring longtime Florida Resident, Pro Football Hall of Famer, and Community Leader - Dan Marino, the South Florida Ford Dealers are promoting the specialty license plate in their 23 locations throughout South Florida, and the AutoTagAgency is supporting the Dan Marino Campus plate in their 15 locations throughout the State of Florida.

"This is a great looking plate that we hope both fans of Dan Marino and supporters of the Dan Marino Foundation and the Unique Abilities movement will pre-order for their cars or motorcycles, as well as drivers that just want a unique looking plate," said Mary Partin, CEO of the Dan Marino Foundation. "The pre-order process is easy, and every purchase brings us closer to the required sale of 3,000 plates."

The Dan Marino Campus specialty license plate is one of 122 specialty license plates for a particular cause or charity that are currently available in Florida. Specialty license plates are available to an owner or lessee of a motor vehicle who is willing to pay an annual use fee, ranging from $15 to $25, paid in addition to required license taxes and service. The annual use fees are then distributed to the benefiting organization.

The Dan Marino Foundation has created an order form to issue pre-sale vouchers for the specialty license plate on its website at MarinoCampusLicensePlate.com.

Founded by Dan and Claire Marino shortly after their son, Michael's, autism diagnosis in 1992, the Dan Marino Foundation has a long and distinguished history of life-changing programs and services, with the mission to "empower individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities". The Foundation has raised more than $84 million to create and support unique and impactful initiatives. For more information, please visit https://danmarinofoundation.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

