The Dan Patrick Show to Stream Exclusively On Peacock

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock today announced an exclusive deal with The Dan Patrick Show to stream for free on Peacock. Starting August 24, Emmy Award–winning, multiplatform host Dan Patrick will be live on Peacock each weekday from 9:00 a.m. to noon ET.

The Dan Patrick Show entertains fans across the U.S. every weekday with a production team that includes Paul Pabst, Patrick O'Connor, Andrew Perloff and Todd Fritz, who are known as the Danettes. The Dan Patrick Show is known for its extensive A-list interviews from the world of sports entertainment, as well as its unique blend of situational comedy, breaking sports news, unparalleled insider access and pop culture commentary.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back home to Peacock and the NBC family to continue the show with the Danettes and the rest of my talented team," said Dan Patrick. "A huge factor in partnering with Peacock is that our loyal fans can watch us for FREE. Who doesn't love FREE. We can't wait to get started—see you soon."

All content from The Dan Patrick Show will be available on demand in addition to streaming live. Also, top moments from the show will also be featured in the service's Trending section, a hub for short-form content updated on a daily basis, including sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments. The Dan Patrick Show will be simulcast on SiriusXM (Channel 211) and radio channels across the U.S. The show's YouTube simulcast will end on August 28.

"We're excited to welcome Dan and his devoted following to Peacock later this month," said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. "Dan adds a distinctive voice to Peacock as we continue to build our live topical sports offering."

Upcoming live sports on Peacock includes coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championship, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. Fans can also watch on-demand replays of events like the Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films, such as Tiger Woods: Chasing History; 1968; I Am Ali; Dream Team; Being Evel; Feherty; Willie; and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Fans can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

Dan Patrick is represented by Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media, Inc.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

