The Danbury Hat Tricks Use Opening Weekend to Fight Pediatric Cancer October 25th & 26th, 2019 at 7:00 pm

Attendees on these nights will have the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items such as a Zamboni ride, practicing with the team for a day, and a team autographed stick from Opening Night.

"We're so excited for this amazing weekend with the Hat Tricks," commented Max Cure Foundation Executive Director Jonathan Agin. "We hope fans have a great time at the game and together, we can all 'Roar for a Cure!'"

The Max Cure Foundation has been funding research for the development of pediatric cancer drug therapies since 2008. They focus on the discovery of less toxic treatments for children; financially assisting low-income, military and first responder families battling cancer in their children; and pursuing legislative and regulatory changes that seek to benefit children with cancer. They have donated over $1.6 million to pediatric cancer research to date and provided over $770,000 in financial assistance to families in need who have a child in active treatment. Childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease of children 1 to 19 years of age in the United States. Approximately 1 in every 285 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 19.

Puck drop for both nights is scheduled for 7 p.m. as the Hat Tricks take on the Port Huron Prowlers. Tickets can be purchased at danburyhattricks.com/tickets or by calling 203-794-1704. Be sure to use Max Cure in the code box when purchasing your seats.

Pre-game festivities will be held at Two Steps Downtown Grille starting at 5:00 PM both evenings with 15% of the revenue to support the foundation. Visit the Facebook Event Page for more information.

For more information on Max Cure Foundation, visit maxcurefoundation.org.

Press Contact: Erica@maxcure.org

SOURCE The Max Cure Foundation

