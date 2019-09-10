The Dangers of Celery - Dr Asa Hershoff's New Book Explains the Risk Behind the Fad

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the celery juice craze in full swing, and endorsed by a stream of eager celebrities, websites and online gurus, health-conscious consumers are unaware of the perils of eating celery in large quantities. "The Dangers of Celery: The Toxicity & Risks of Excess Celery Juice Consumption" is the first book to detail, in simple language, the science behind 16 proven toxic effects of consuming large quantities of this plant. While it is certain that there are people already experiencing side-effects, it is also likely that the cause remains unknown to them.

The basis of the problem is that food and medicine are two very different things. Celery is, and has always been, a herbal medicine, which only found its way to the dinner table in the 1820's. As with any medicine, there are inherent risks and potential side-effects, with dosage as an all important factor.

Careful research reveals the facts about celery, which is closely related to poison hemlock and water dropwort, two of North America's most poisonous plants. Potential negative effects include:

Allergic reactions and asthma, all the way to fatal anaphylaxis.

Extreme sun sensitivity, resulting in burns or later skin cancers.

Miscarriages, male infertility and fetal abnormalities.

Suppressed detoxification of the liver and all cells in the body.

Incompatibility with hundreds of medical drugs, etc.

Readers can verify each issue with the research reference section in each chapter.

After outlining these dangers, the book examines the exaggerated claims about celery's benefits, and debunks them one by one. A poor source of nutrition, the medicinal effects of celery and its active ingredients also belong to dozens of other plants that have far less associated risks. This is a cautionary tale that details the real difference between cure and symptomatic treatment, why food and medicine are two quite different things, and how to recognize accurate health claims vs misinformed or misleading ones.

Dr. Asa Hershoff, ND.

Asa has been practicing, writing and speaking about natural health and mind-body healing for over 40 years. Pioneering Canada's natural health movement, he founded the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in 1978. A global nomad, he has traveled the world in search of deeper truth and lost healing knowledge. Today he integrates Eastern and Western healing, while books with Penguin Random House have sold over 70,000 copies.

