The Danielson Group Expands Partnership with 2gnoMe to the Updated Framework for Teaching (FFT)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2gnoMe, a platform that unifies all parts of the professional development experience and personalizes learning for every teacher, announced that the Danielson Group, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting teachers throughout their career, selected 2gnoMe as the platform-of-choice for the updated Framework for Teaching (FFT). The Framework for Teaching is used by millions of educators worldwide and is an essential resource in the growth and support of high-quality teaching.

There are over 400 resources vetted for higher quality and aligned to the Framework. In addition, districts can add their own resources and activities to shape and personalize the learning experience for every teacher, at scale. "2gnoMe built a uniquely personalized experience that focuses on each teacher's individual strengths and areas of growth. It allows educators to set learning goals that help them to create welcoming and inclusive classrooms and teach authentically. Seeing the Framework in action makes it more real, more actionable and more impactful in improving the teaching practice." --- Jim Furman, Danielson Group Executive Director.

Aligned to the FFT, the 2gnoMe platform provides a more accurate role for teachers, with emphasis on equity and a means to meet the challenges facing their students.

For leaders at districts and state agencies, the 2gnoMe platform helps meet the needs of teachers more efficiently and better utilize limited professional development budgets, making administrative staff strong partners with their teachers' growth and development rather than being viewed as merely evaluation of their teaching.

"We are excited to make more impact to far more teachers," said 2gnoMe Founder and CEO Ilya Zeldin. "Given the strength of the Danielson's methodology, this partnership is one of the most important steps to re-imagine how to personalize support for every teacher, at scale."

For more questions, please visit this FFT in Action portal via http://fft.2gno.me .

About 2gnoMe

2gnoMe is for teachers. This award-winning cloud platform enhances awareness about skills and expectations, unifies all parts of the professional learning experience in one place, and puts teachers in the middle of their professional learning. To learn more, visit https://2gno.me .

About The Danielson Group

The Danielson Group works with school systems across the country to bring out the best in their teachers by creating professional learning programs and policies that provide the right levels of support all along a teacher's career path. Since its founding in 2003, the Danielson Group has worked with thousands of schools and tens of thousands of educators to advance the teaching profession in service of student learning and development.

