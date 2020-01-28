The Danube River Offers Vacations All Travelers Can Bank On

"The Danube River is not a 'one-and-done' destination. It's just not," said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. "Whether traversing its ports for the first time or the fifth, there are always new places to explore and new experiences to try, just around the river bend. And, with nearly 30 cruise itineraries on the Danube, ranging from four (4) to 27 days, as well as Avalon Choice excursions on each and every itinerary, we offer the widest variety of vacations available on this legendary river."

Making a Splash for First-Time River Cruisers

Quite simply, there's no better place for travelers to dip their toes into river cruising than along the Danube River. Why?! No other river in the world flows through four (4) capital cities, making it an easy waterway to get to and navigate for a quick "test the river cruise waters" escape. Perfect cruising vacations for first-timers include these "short & suite" options:

Avalon Waterways' 4-day A Taste of the Danube itinerary visits three (3) capitals and three (3) countries in just three (3) nights for as little as $874 , giving first-time river cruisers an incredible opportunity to sample river cruising and several Blue Danube delights without breaking the bank.

itinerary visits three (3) capitals and three (3) countries in just three (3) nights for as little as , giving first-time river cruisers an incredible opportunity to sample river cruising and several Blue Danube delights without breaking the bank. Our 6-day Danube Symphony vacation sails down the most beautiful stretch of the Danube River, including the Wachau Valley (a world heritage site) with its vineyard-clad hillsides and picturesque villages.

Seasoned Travelers Anchor Themselves to the Danube

Not only is the Danube River Europe's second longest river, it also sails through nearly a dozen countries where more than a dozen languages are spoken along its banks. That means this extraordinary waterway offers exceptional diversity in food, architecture, culture and history and unparalleled choices from which to choose the perfect river cruise vacation.

Our favorite 8- to 9-day Danube itineraries for the well-traveled cruiser, include:

The Legendary Danube itinerary is a classic Danube cruise visiting Europe's most historic sites from Nuremberg to Budapest , including ancient Bavarian towns. Along the way, travelers will enjoy regional wine, music and masterpieces in Germany , Austria and Hungary .

itinerary is a classic Danube cruise visiting most historic sites from Nuremberg to , including ancient Bavarian towns. Along the way, travelers will enjoy regional wine, music and masterpieces in , and . Perfect for travelers who have already traversed the upper Danube, Avalon Waterways' Balkan Discovery carries travelers from Budapest to Bucharest to discover the beauty and lure of the Balkan States of Croatia , Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania with thrilling views and experiences along the way.

And, for travelers wanting to drift back to the Danube or go against the stream, Avalon Waterways offers an innovative – and completely customizable – Active & Discovery on the Danube vacation. This itinerary takes travelers to six (6) new ports (places other ships don't go) with a choice of nearly three dozen "Active," "Discovery" and "Classic" excursions throughout their journey.

With its breadth of ports and palaces, villages and vineyards and cities and sights, the Danube offers a river cruise experience that every type of traveler can bank on.

BOOK NOW & SAVE: For a limited time, travelers can extend select Danube vacations in Budapest or Prague for FREE (up to a $759 value). For details, click here.

ABOUT AVALON WATERWAYS

Travelers wanting to see the world need only cruise down its legendary rivers. For those interested in seeing more of the world, there's Avalon Waterways®. Our entire fleet of Suite Ships® proudly present Avalon Waterways' unique Open-Air BalconySM—cruising's only bed with a view, more space and 24/7 access to open-air cruising. When travelers pair panoramic scenes with the widest-ranging excursion choices in river cruising, they're in for an experience as wide open as the view.

On an Avalon cruise, schedules give way to whims, leaving travelers the freedom to do exactly as they please, when they please. Whether enjoying a guided walking tour of one of Europe's great cities, joining a cooking class or paddling a canoe, our Avalon Choice® selections of Classic, Discovery and Active excursions offer a wide range of possibilities. When travelers prefer to explore on their own, Avalon helps with recommendations, information and the gear they need, thanks to Adventure Hosts, an Adventure Center and AvalonGO mobile app. And when it's time to refuel, Avalon's FlexDining® program gives guests the choices they crave.

When travelers sail the world with Avalon Waterways, every day is an adventure and every adventure is up to our guests. For more information, visit www.avalonwaterways.com; travel agents can visit www.globusfamilypartner.com. Avalon Waterways is a proud supporter of The Ocean Cleanup.

SOURCE Avalon Waterways

Related Links

http://www.avalonwaterways.com

