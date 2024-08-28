NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global dark beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 32.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period. Rising demand for dark beer among millennials is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, stringent regulations and heavy taxations poses a challenge. Key market players include Allagash Brewing Co., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Evolution Craft Brewing Co., Faubourg Brewing Co. LLC, Flying Dog Brewery LLLP, Great Divide Brewing Co., Harviestoun Brewery Ltd., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., and Weekend Beer Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global dark beer market 2024-2028

Dark Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 32043.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.76 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries China, US, UK, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Allagash Brewing Co., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Evolution Craft Brewing Co., Faubourg Brewing Co. LLC, Flying Dog Brewery LLLP, Great Divide Brewing Co., Harviestoun Brewery Ltd., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., and Weekend Beer Co.

Market Driver

The global dark beer market is witnessing an uptick in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as a strategic business move. These deals enable vendors to expand their market share, gain access to innovative products, and technologies. The popularity of dark beer has fueled this trend, prompting major players to acquire smaller breweries and distributors. In September 2022, Heineken acquired Beavertown, a British brewery, to bolster its market presence and offer a diverse portfolio in the dark beer category. Such acquisitions are expected to bring significant growth opportunities for vendors in this market.

The dark beer market is experiencing a surge in popularity, particularly among millennials. Obesity concerns have led consumers to seek out brews with health benefits. Dark beers, such as stout ale and porter, contain flavonoids and antioxidant properties, as recognized by the American Heart Association. These beers are rich in vitamins, carbs, proteins, and iron, making them a tasty and nutritious choice. Microbreweries, like Black Viking Brewing, DMV, Peoples Beer, and Porter Airlines, are leading the craft ale market with unique flavor profiles. Ingredients like medium-roast malts, coffee, almonds, chocolate, and caramel add depth and complexity. Zingabier's Zig Zag Stout is a standout, with a robust coffee and chocolate flavor. Breweries are innovating with ingredients like Acermex, which enhances the beer's antioxidant properties. Dark beers are available in various formats, including kegs, bottles, and cans, catering to premium drinkers' preferences. Urbanization and the rise of local breweries have fueled the craft beer trend, with dark lagers, brown porters, and other alcoholic beverages gaining traction. Enzymes play a crucial role in the brewing process, ensuring a smooth and delicious final product.

Market Challenges

The global dark beer market is subject to extensive regulations and taxation policies. Governments and non-governmental agencies enforce these rules to ensure consumer safety and product quality. Regulations cover ingredients and labels, with the European Union's Food Information to Consumers (FIC) regulation 1169/2011 requiring allergens to be clearly stated. Canada recently changed beer standards, mandating full ingredient disclosure on bottles or cans. Advertising restrictions in countries like India and Iceland limit growth. Additionally, high taxes, such as the EU's USD2.14 per 100 liters excise duty, impact profitability and market growth during the forecast period. Vendors must navigate these challenges to comply with regulations and maintain profitability in the highly regulated dark beer market.

recently changed beer standards, mandating full ingredient disclosure on bottles or cans. Advertising restrictions in countries like and limit growth. Additionally, high taxes, such as the EU's per 100 liters excise duty, impact profitability and market growth during the forecast period. Vendors must navigate these challenges to comply with regulations and maintain profitability in the highly regulated dark beer market. The dark beer market faces several challenges in the Alcoholic Beverages industry. Medium-roast malts, coffee, almonds, chocolate, and caramel are key ingredients for brewing dark beers like Zingabier, Porter Porter , and Brown porter. However, the use of these ingredients increases production costs. Competing with mass merchandisers like Porter Airlines and LCBO stores, local breweries such as Black Viking Brewing, Peoples Beer, Beau's Brewing, and DMV, offer unique flavor profiles in their dark lagers and porters. Urbanization and the rise of craft beer have led to an increase in demand for premium drinkers seeking out specialty stores for their fermented drinks. Manufacturers like Acermex provide essential enzymes for the brewing process, ensuring consistent quality. The brewery sector must address health concerns, as dark beers have higher alcohol content and are linked to cardiovascular ailments and liver cirrhosis. Innovation in packaging, such as kegs, bottles, and cans, is crucial for reaching consumers and expanding market share.

Segment Overview

This dark beer market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Off-trade

1.2 On-trade Packaging 2.1 Cans

2.2 Bottles Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Off-trade- Off trade distribution channels, including individual retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, are significant avenues for selling dark beer. These channels provide consumers with a wide range of dark beer options, unlike on trade channels. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Tesco Plc (Tesco) and Carrefour SA (Carrefour), offer dedicated sections for various dark beer brands. Off trade distribution offers cost advantages as it eliminates the need to cover additional costs associated with seating. Furthermore, consumers appreciate the convenience and extended hours of operation offered by these channels. The increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of online dark beer sales. Millennials and urban populations prefer purchasing dark beer online due to the benefits of convenience and diverse product offerings. Online retailing platforms sell dark beer at lower costs than traditional retail stores. Vendors are capitalizing on this trend by partnering with online retailers or selling through their proprietary websites. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the off trade distribution segment for dark beer during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The dark beer market is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, particularly among millennials who appreciate the rich flavor profile of stout ales and other black beers. These fermented drinks, which are made from ingredients like malted barley and hops, contain flavonoids and antioxidant properties that have been linked to heart health by the American Heart Association. Obesity and alcoholic beverage consumption are major health concerns, but moderate consumption of dark beers may offer some benefits. Urbanization and the rise of local breweries and microbreweries have fueled the craft ale market, with consumers seeking out premium drinkers and unique flavor profiles. Ingredients like enzymes and acermex are used in the brewing process, and dark beers come in various forms, including kegs, bottles, and cans. Despite these potential health benefits, it's important to note that excessive alcohol consumption can lead to cardiovascular ailments and liver cirrhosis.

Market Research Overview

The dark beer market is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, particularly among millennials who are drawn to the robust flavors and potential health benefits of stout ales and porters. These fermented drinks, made from medium-roast malts, offer a rich, complex flavor profile with notes of coffee, chocolate, almonds, and caramel. The antioxidant properties of dark beers come from flavonoids, vitamins, and minerals like iron, which are released during the brewing process. However, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, including dark beers, can lead to side effects such as obesity, cardiovascular ailments, and liver cirrhosis. Microbreweries and craft ale markets are thriving, with local breweries like Black Viking Brewing, Peoples Beer, and Porter Airlines producing unique dark beers using ingredients like Acermex, enzymes, and various malts. The market includes various packaging options such as kegs, bottles, and cans, catering to premium drinkers and specialty stores, as well as mass merchandisers and LCBO stores. Urbanization and the growing trend towards local and artisanal products are also driving growth in the brewery sector. Despite the potential health benefits, it's important to remember that moderation is key when it comes to alcoholic beverage consumption.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Packaging

Cans



Bottles

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

