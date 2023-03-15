NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DAS market is projected to grow from USD 3 USD 9.7 billion in 2023 to USD 13.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market include growing mobile data traffic, rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, and rising construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts that necessitate DAS deployments. However, the complexities involved in installing DAS will be a challenge for the market in the future. The major growth opportunities for the market players are increasing requirements for public safety connectivity and a rise in the number of commercial spaces, especially in the ASEAN region.

"Market for neutral-host ownership to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period"

The neutral-host qonership segment of the DAS market is expected to account for the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period.In neutral-host models, the ownership shifts from carriers to building owners, DAS integrators, or third-party system/service providers.

An independent, third-party host handles financial, legal, regulatory, and technical responsibilities, including the deployment, installation, and maintenance of the DAS system.The host who owns the system can lease system access to one or more operators.

Hence, end users can benefit from a multicarrier DAS, while the host company receives exclusive rights to the system. This model is successful for deployments at large venues, such as stadiums, malls, and airports.

"Healthcare commercial vertical held largest share of DAS market in 2023"

In terms of market size, the healthcare vertical is expected to dominate the DAS market and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Hospitals use DAS to amplify and extend the coverage of outdoor cellular signals inside hospital buildings to ensure consistent mobile service.

With the adoption of telemedicine and telehealth, as well as the increasing number of devices used within hospitals, they will require more bandwidth than current Wi-Fi and DAS infrastructure can provide. At present, DAS provide significant benefits to the healthcare vertical by providing ubiquitous cellular, and public safety communication coverage.

"Asia Pacific to witness highest growth among other regions during forecast period"

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the DAS market during the forecast period Asia Pacific is one of the emerging markets for DAS components and services.The region has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The major drivers for the growth of the DAS market in Asia Pacific include the growing adoption of phones, rise in the number of internet users (1.2 billion users in 2021), increasing internet connectivity, growing network establishment, and rise in high bandwidth-intensive applications. According to the GSMA Mobility report 2021, the global mobile data usage in Asia Pacific was 11.5 GB per subscriber per month in 2022. The region has become a global focal point for huge investments and business expansions. Asian markets encourage the development of 5G mobile technologies, with commercial deployments already implemented in South Korea, Japan, and China and ready to be deployed in India in the next few years.

The report profiles key players in the DAS market with their respective market ranking analyses. Prominent players profiled in this report include CommScope (US), Corning (US), PBE Axell (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (China), SOLiD Technologies (US), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), JMA Wireless (US), Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) (US), Galtronics (Canada), Connectivity Wireless (US), Betacom (US), among others.

This research report categorizes the DAS market on the basis of component, product, application, vertical, and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the DAS market and forecasts the same till 2028.

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of companies in the DAS ecosystem.

The report will help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the DAS market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

