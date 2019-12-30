The Dash Gold Foundation promotes BDSG digital currency era based on gold (SKR)

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dash Gold Foundation announced that it will use the gold SKR (Safe Keeping Receipt) to promote BDSG digital currency payment business, online shopping mall and gold sales business, and digital currency ATM business.

Gold Safe Keeping Receipt (SKR) is a SKR (Gold 100 Metric Tons, New Assay Report BSP Mint / Refinery 99.8% / 99.9%) issued by BankoSentralng Pilipinas, and the beneficiary is the Dash Gold Foundation. BDSG, a digital currency based on gold SKR has attracted great attention in that it can have value and be used as a payment method in real life through the progress of bank guarantees.

The BDSG online shopping mall connects BDSG (Beyond Dashgold) digital currency with gold-based utilizing gold SKR (Safe Keeping Receipt) along with USDT, a stable coin that maintains a certain value. It will serve about 25 million members of Bit-z and Bit-z federation exchanges, and BDSG will be used as a major payment method in online shopping malls selling mainly luxury goods, cosmetics, gold, etc.

When the BDSG online shopping mall is opened, it is expected that there will be a groundbreaking opportunity to use digital currency as a payment method for physical transactions. BDSG will soon be listed on the Bitgetexchange. It is expected to increase its value by increasing users' utilization with wider purchases.

On the other hand, the Dash Gold Foundation is developing a block chain ATM business that can operate over 30 digital currencies based on SKR as a joint project with financial banks based on the gold SKR that can be used in real life, BDSG digital currency will be installed and operated in BDSG online shopping malls and cryptocurrency ATMs. The value of BDSG is expected to increase in the future.

SOURCE The Dash Gold Foundation