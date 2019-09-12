The Data Activation Company, Innovaccer, Launches Its Solution for Organizations to Succeed Under the PCMH Model

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the US healthcare system has grown more fragmented as well as inefficient. Furthermore, the cost of care in the US is also increasingly becoming unsustainable – and there is evidence that the public is not getting increased value for the increased dollars spent. Notably, most nations with more efficient and effective systems prioritize primary care through more aligned payment and workforce policies. Owing to the rising healthcare costs, improving and investing in primary care has become a major health policy objective in the US and the cornerstone of the transition from fee-for-service to value-based payment models.

With strategic and financial support for models such as Patient-Centered Medical Homes, healthcare organizations can better align their clinical and savings goals. However, what most facilities lack is a synergistic approach and relevant technical support to reach the goals of molding their primary care facilities to meet the high standards required to succeed under the PCMH model.

To assist organizations in building a data-driven approach to meet both patient and organizational needs at a primary care level, Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based data activation company, today announced the launch of its Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) solution. The solution is aimed at managing the end-to-end needs of organizations from advancing primary care initiatives to establishing a sustainable financial model.

"Primary care has the power to do away with most of the problems that torment our healthcare system currently. However, we are yet to realize its true potential, and many healthcare leaders are still skeptical about how drastically it can improve the entire care loop," remarked Paul Grundy MD, MPH, FACOEM, FACPM, and Chief Transformation Officer at Innovaccer.

Dr. Grundy is the Founding President of the PCPCC and is affectionately known as the "Godfather" of the PCMH movement. He is one of the strategic brains that has worked on tailoring this solution as per the most pressing needs of organizations.

"With its PCMH solution, Innovaccer has created the perfect fit for organizations that are willing to make the transition to a more efficient, cost-effective primary care-focused model. We believe that with an emphasis on promoting population health, coordinating care, and managing patients with chronic diseases, PCMHs can help in reconstructing our fragile healthcare system," he added.

With PCMH Pre-validation from the NCQA, Innovaccer provides over 40% of the total credits needed for certification; thereby making the process of certification and recertification seamless.

The solution also comes with advanced embedded analytics capabilities to allow executive teams to access, identify, and address the problems faced by the care teams across one or more facilities in real-time. With customizable widgets to stratify patients, analyze population health, stratify patients, and monitor gaps in care, provider organizations can enable timely interventions by better understanding clinical and non-clinical factors.

Additionally, it saves providers from the trouble of navigating through EHRs and Excel sheets with automated care delivery support at each instance. With Innovaccer's PCMH solution, PCPs can view comprehensive Patient-360 profiles and utilize built-in assessments and care protocols to build dynamic care plans for their patients. To enable seamless communication between physicians and their patients, it lets clinical teams send bulk outreach campaigns, personalized videos, surveys, and much more - all with a single click.

Collectively, the solution is modeled to reduce more than 3 minutes of PCPs administrative work for each patient, thus allowing the provider to spend more time providing care and less time looking for information.

"Empowering primary care practices has to be our first step if we are to create a culture of wellness-centric care delivery that cuts across patient age groups and demographics," commented Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "Our solution for practices transitioning to the PCMH model is highly significant today with both federal and healthcare organizations supporting the cause. I am sure it will disrupt the space by providing physicians with the technology they need, and in turn, the care patients deserve," he added.

