The Data Activation Company, Innovaccer, Launches Outreach Management Solution to Reinvent Patient-Provider Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based data activation company, today announced the launch of its Outreach Management solution to enable organizations with effective outreach to their patients. The solution is aimed at enhancing patient-provider collaboration at every instance of care delivery by eliminating communication barriers that currently plague our healthcare system.

Over the years, involving patients in their care delivery processes has become an all-important exercise for providers working towards containing costs and improving the overall quality of care. However, the lack of effective interaction channels between the two stakeholders has traditionally limited organizations in their pursuit of bringing patients closer to their care teams.

Innovaccer's Outreach Management solution brings a new dimension of innovation to the table with its revolutionary approach that lets providers take control of all of their care initiatives. With the latest offering from the leading data activation company, care teams can automate the outreach processes in their desired modes of communication, stratify patients based on their specific needs, and define custom workflows to target their vulnerable populations.

The solution takes care of all the manual processes that may prevent providers from spending time with their patients. It allows care team members to schedule and push automated bulk campaigns. Such campaigns can be sent for both preventive care visits to identified populations as well as for preventive visits for specific screenings. With timely reminders on the patients' preferred channel of communication, organizations can substantially reduce care gaps and no-shows.

Innovaccer's Outreach Management solution has dedicated features to optimize transitional and chronic care management. By defining custom pre-visit instructions and patient cohorts, care teams can reach out to patients who need care at the right time, while also allowing case-based escalation to medical staff. After discharge from the hospital, patients can be sent emails, texts, and voice messages in their preferred language to further decrease the chances of avoidable readmissions and ED visits.

With direct integration of patient data from customer registries, the solution allows real-time updates pertaining to hospital schedule. It comes with out-of-the-box outreach protocols and templates for the care teams to prioritize their patients as and when it is required. Providers can also look into an in-depth breakdown of the performance of different outreach channels with highly accurate and intuitive dashboards.

"Provider-patient collaboration needs an information superhighway. Today, organizations across the US are acknowledging this need but require a technology upgrade for the desired improvements in outcomes," remarks Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "With our Outreach Management solution, we want to bridge patient-provider communication gaps. We are creating a pathway for enabling an ecosystem where no provider is left unheard even outside their facilities with our most advanced technology solutions."

Innovaccer recently launched its PCMH solution to enable organizations to succeed under the Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) model of primary care, Pediatric Population Health Management solution to deliver family-centered pediatric care, and the revolutionary AI-assisted SDOH Management solution to address the social determinants of health.

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the US across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

