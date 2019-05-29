The Data Activation Company, Innovaccer, Launches the 2019 Version of Its Critically Acclaimed ACO Compare Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based data activation company, today announced the launch of the brand new version of its ACO comparison and performance enablement tool, ACO Compare. With Innovaccer's latest offering, ACOs can figure out concrete strategies and build comprehensive roadmaps to achieve their goals based on in-depth analysis and regression on critical data points.

While ACOs have traditionally been considered to be the ambassadors of the movement towards value, they face various challenges at both operational and planning levels as they build on the hype that surrounds their existence. It gets extremely critical for them to understand factors that can probably sabotage their dream of optimizing care and cost outcomes. In fact, ACOs that fail to understand the dynamics of the value-based reimbursement landscape end up on the negative side of the cash flow.

Amid recent calls for high-level changes in the MSSP program, ACOs need to align their resources to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. However, many times, ACOs have little visibility into opportunities they can tap. Analyzing their performance to strategically move forward should, therefore, be a high priority for ACOs today.

Aimed at making relevant insights available to ACO leadership and execution teams while also allowing them to benchmark their performance at both regional and national level, ACO Compare lets organizations take control of factors that account for their total shared savings in the MSSP program. The 2019 version of the tool has been upgraded to provide information on MSSP ACO performance trends on key quality and cost measures based on the latest information made publicly available by CMS.

With exhaustive tool dashboards, ACOs can identify their bottlenecks and back their strategies with concrete data. Supported by heat maps, bar charts, and scatter plots, ACO Compare can:

Compare up to five ACOs at a time across quality, expenditure, and utilization measures

Generate detailed reports

Assess performance trends

Monitor risk-adjusted expenditures

Understand high utilization drivers

Identify underperforming KPIs

Drill down the performance view to understand where an ACO falls compared to its contemporaries

"The ACO model of care has its heart in the right place and is perfectly poised to steer healthcare to the days of better efficiency and reduced costs. However, much of it depends on how dynamically they can fare in the environment that require continuous innovations," remarks Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "With the ACO Compare, we are committed to easing the journey of ACOs by providing them with detailed reports of the national and regional trends that can help them immensely in zeroing in on strategies best suited for them," he concludes.

Innovaccer recently launched its Outreach Management solution to streamline patient-provider collaboration at each step of care delivery, the PCMH solution to enable organizations to succeed under the Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) model of primary care, the Pediatric Population Health Management solution to deliver family-centered pediatric care, and the revolutionary AI-assisted SDOH Management solution to address the social determinants of health.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

