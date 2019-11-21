The Data Center Colocation Market in Americas by Investments to Reach over $7 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US contributes to around 85% of colocation investments in the Americas market.

In the US, the major colocation markets are Chicago , Virginia , Texas , California , New York , North Carolina , and Illinois .

, , , , , , and . Top 10 colocation providers contribute to over 50% of colocation investments in 2018.

Increase in new entrants such as EdgeCore, PointOne, and GIGA Data Centers are targeting hyperscale investments for wholesale colocation in the US and Canada markets.

Mergers and acquisition activities involving Ascenty, Root Data Centers, and Colo-D will increase colocation investments in Latin America and Canada.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by colocation investments (electrical, mechanical, and general construction services), colocation service type (retail and wholesale), and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 10 key vendors and 36 other vendors.

Data Center Colocation Market in Americas – Segmentation

Lithium-ion UPS systems is witnessing high acceptance in the US market. The gas generator segment is also expected to grow in the next few years.

The use of chilled water-based systems is still prevalent among several data center facilities. The operators are further exploring various innovative cooling solutions for low power consumption. Besides direct liquid cooling, the adoption of liquid immersion is also growing among operators in the US.

The retail colocation market is likely to be driven by the increased demand for services from organizations, especially in Latin America . Retail services are highly suitable for those operators that require small computing services at a single site or multiple locations in the region.

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Development

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Data Center Colocation Market in Americas – Dynamics

Tax incentives offered by the government are additional factors encouraging organizations to set up data center facilities. There are more than 35 states in the US, which offers specific tax incentives for data center construction. Along with low electricity cost, tax incentives provide significant saving towards capital expenditure for colocation data center operators. Many countries in Latin America are providing tax incentives for both local and global data center investors. For instance, in Brazil, the Government provides incentives through the Regime Especial de Tributação do Programa Nacional de Banda Larga (REPNBL) program, which includes incentives on the purchase of infrastructure.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Impact of cloud connectivity and hybrid infrastructure services on colocation market

Initiatives to reduce power consumption will increase market competitiveness

High Interest to procure renewable energy for data centers

Growth in the mergers & acquisitions activities

Data Center Colocation Market in Americas – Geography

On account of increased investments from service providers, the US is dominating in the Americas data center colocation market. In Canada, the growth is likely to be aided by the construction of facilities in Montreal due to the availability of renewable energy sources and low power costs. The growing demand for hybrid infrastructure and secure IT infrastructure hosting has increased the demand from colocation services. To enhance operational capacity, reduce capital investment, and decrease operational costs, enterprises are adopting colocation services in the region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Major Vendors

Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Communications

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

CenturyLink (Level 3)

Switch Data Center

Zayo Group Holding

T5 Data Center

Other vendors include - 1547 Critical Systems Realty, 365 Data Centers, Ascenty, AT&T, Axtel, Bell Canada, CentriLogic, CloudHQ, Aptum Technologies, Cologix, DataBank, Data Foundry, EdgeConnex, Entel, Expedient, Flexential (PEAK 10 & VIAWEST), Green House Data, H5 Data Centers, I.C.E Data Center, Stack Infrastructure, Internap, KIO Networks, ODATA (Patria Investimentos), Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), RagingWire Data Center (NTT), Rogers Communications, Root Data Center (Compass Data Center), Sabey Data Centers, Stream Data Center, T5 Data Center, TigoUne (UNE EPM), TierPoint, Telefónica, Urbacon, Vantage Data Center, and vXchnge.

