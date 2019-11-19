The Data Center Colocation Market in APAC Investments to Reach over $6.5 billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC colocation witnessed investment in over 60 new colocation and expansion projects in 2018. China and Hong Kong led the market with around 35% contribution towards colocation investments in 2018. China and India will be the major destination for hyperscale data center development by colocation providers for the next few years. Pre-leasing of retail and wholesale space has increased significantly in the market, where the latter is majorly contributed by cloud-based service providers. Top 8 investments contribute to over 50% of colocation investment by power capacity in the APAC region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, colocation services, cooling systems, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 46 other vendors.

Data Center Colocation Market in APAC – Segmentation

The adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is popular in the region as they combine both battery and flywheel UPS systems and a diesel generator to provide backup power during outages.

The growth in the data center construction market in APAC will aid in the development of facilities that comprise multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units with N+N redundant configuration.

The high demand for hyperscale services is driving the market share of the building development segment. China is considered as one of the favorable site selections for the construction of multiple hyperscale facilities.

The retail colocation segment continues to dominate the APAC market. In 2018, wholesale colocation services witnessed a high uptake among large enterprise businesses and cloud providers.

Market Segmentation by Investment

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Area

Power Capacity

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Rack PDUs

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Others

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Services Types

Retail

Wholesale

Data Center Colocation Market in APAC – Dynamics

There is an increasing trend towards moving from pure wholesale to managed services and value-added and cloud services for clients. For instance, Singapore data center market is relatively mature and is increasing its offering of cloud services. In addition to that, other Southeast Asia markets are presently nascent and still focused on basic colocation services. Internet giants are now offering services through cloud platforms, aided by the increased data consumption among both consumers and business customers. There is a massive demand for PaaS and IaaS among business customers, while the use of SaaS products among consumers is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Colocation Investment to Boost Service Market Growth

Increasing Demand Toward Green Data Center

High Emphasis on Renewable Energy Procurement

5G Deployment across the APAC Region

Data Center Colocation Market in APAC – Geography

China & Hong Kong are the major destinations in the APAC region. The increasing demand for cloud, IoT, and Big data and other advanced technology services among enterprise business is leading the development of facilities in the region. The Australia market is witnessing higher investments from data center providers than New Zealand. The increasing adoption of renewable energy is expected to drive investment in Australia. Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are major countries in the colocation markets in Southeast Asia.

Market Segmentation by Geography

China and Hong Kong

and Australia and New Zealand

and India

Southeast Asia

Rest of APAC

Major Vendors

Equinix

China Telecom Global

Digital Realty

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

NEXTDC

NTT Communications

Other vendors include - 21Vianet, AIMS Data Centre, Bharti Airtel (Nxtra Data), Biznet Data Center, Bridge data centers, Canberra Data Centers, Chayora Holdings Limited, China Mobile, China Unicom, CMC Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Colt Data Services, CtrlS, Cyxtera Technologies, Datacom, DCI Indonesia, FPT (Frasers Property Thailand), Fujitsu, Graha Teknologi Nusantara (GTN), Indosat Ooredoo (Lintasarta), Internet Thailand Public Company Limited (INET), Keppel DC, Kepstar Data Center Management, Mapletree Investment Pte Ltd, Naver, PT Telekomunikasi Group, Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN, KT Corp., OneAsia Network Ltd., PCCW Solutions, Philippine Long-Distance Telephone ALPHA (PLDT ALPHA), Pi DATACENTERS, Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Xchange), Sify Technology, Singtel, Sinnet, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC), SUNeVison (iAdvantage), T.C.C. Technology (TCCtech), Telehouse, Telstra Corp., True Internet Data Center (TRUE IDC), VADS Berhad, VNTT, Vocus Communications, and XL Axiata.

