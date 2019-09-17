The Data Center Construction Market in Latin America to Reach Revenues of $1.2 Billion by 2024 - Market Research Report by Arizton
Sep 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Data Center Construction Market in Latin America- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, owing to huge investments within the region, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- In terms of investment, Brazil accounted for over 50% of the Latin American market share in 2018, followed by Colombia and Chile.
- The increased investment in submarine cable projects to strengthen the connectivity is expected to drive the data center construction market in Latin America.
- The acquisition of Acsenty by Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure will be a major boost to Acsenty's data center expansion throughout the region.
- Google has plans to invest $140 million to expand data center infrastructure in Chile. It is expected that the revenue contribution of AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and IBM will continue to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period.
- The development of modular data centers is expected to change the Latin American construction market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, general construction, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, and geography.
- Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key construction contractors, 7 key infrastructure providers, and 5 key data center investors.
Request your free sample today: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-construction-market-size-and-analysis-2024
Latin America Data Construction Market– Segmentation
- The research report includes detailed market segmentation by electrical infrastructure, general construction, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, and geography
- The Latin America market has a strong potential for UPS systems due to the increasing greenfield data center development, especially for greater than 10 MW.
- With the increasing internet penetration and cloud-based services, the demand for data centers in Brazil is growing significantly.
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- Rack PDU
- Other Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling systems
- Racks
- Other Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning services
- Building Designs
- Physical Designs
- DCIM
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I and Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
Latin America Data Construction Market – Dynamics
The high adoption of cloud computing, big data, and IoT services along with the growth in social networking and demand for online video services has prompted telecommunication providers in the region to strengthen their internet infrastructure. In the past, several telecommunication providers invested high capital to strengthen their broadband connectivity across the region. The South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) included the completion of 6,000 km long optical fiber links Kribi, Cameroon and Fortaleza in Brazil in September 2018.
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- Demand for Cloud, Colocation, and Managed Service Providers
- Growth in Green Data Center Construction
- Increased Tax Incentives and Low-cost for Data Center Construction
- High Adoption of Free-cooling Technique in Data Centers
Latin America Data Construction Market –Geography
Brazil is a leading country, which is witnessing the highest data center construction due to the increasing demand for cloud-based services. Further, with the increasing internet penetration and the adoption of cloud-based services, the demand for data centers is growing significantly, which can be identified through continued investments in data center operations by several major organizations such as Ascenty, Equinix, and ODATA.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
Major Construction Vendors
- AECOM
- Constuctora Sudamericana
- Flexenclosure
- Aceco TI
- ZFB Group
Major Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Major Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- Equinix
- ODATA
- Tigo (MALLICOM)
Other Prominent Construction Contractors include Fluor Corporation, Holder Construction, Jacobs and Mortenson Construction
Other Prominent Infrastructure Contractors include Active Power, AIRSYS, Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Caterpillar, Cisco, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Group, Generac Power System, Honeywell International, Intel DCM, Legrand, Mitsubishi, Munters, Nortek Humidity (Condair Group), Panduit, and Siemens
Other Prominent Data Center Investors include EdgeConneX, GTD Group, and Telefonica
