The Data Center Construction Market in Latin America to Reach Revenues of $1.2 Billion by 2024 - Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Data Center Construction Market in Latin America- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, owing to huge investments within the region, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In terms of investment, Brazil accounted for over 50% of the Latin American market share in 2018, followed by Colombia and Chile . The increased investment in submarine cable projects to strengthen the connectivity is expected to drive the data center construction market in Latin America . The acquisition of Acsenty by Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure will be a major boost to Acsenty's data center expansion throughout the region. Google has plans to invest $140 million to expand data center infrastructure in Chile . It is expected that the revenue contribution of AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and IBM will continue to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period. The development of modular data centers is expected to change the Latin American construction market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, general construction, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key construction contractors, 7 key infrastructure providers, and 5 key data center investors.

Latin America Data Construction Market– Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by electrical infrastructure, general construction, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, and geography

The Latin America market has a strong potential for UPS systems due to the increasing greenfield data center development, especially for greater than 10 MW.

market has a strong potential for UPS systems due to the increasing greenfield data center development, especially for greater than 10 MW. With the increasing internet penetration and cloud-based services, the demand for data centers in Brazil is growing significantly.

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling systems

Racks

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning services

Building Designs

Physical Designs

DCIM

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I and Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Latin America Data Construction Market – Dynamics

The high adoption of cloud computing, big data, and IoT services along with the growth in social networking and demand for online video services has prompted telecommunication providers in the region to strengthen their internet infrastructure. In the past, several telecommunication providers invested high capital to strengthen their broadband connectivity across the region. The South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) included the completion of 6,000 km long optical fiber links Kribi, Cameroon and Fortaleza in Brazil in September 2018.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Demand for Cloud, Colocation, and Managed Service Providers

Growth in Green Data Center Construction

Increased Tax Incentives and Low-cost for Data Center Construction

High Adoption of Free-cooling Technique in Data Centers

Latin America Data Construction Market –Geography

Brazil is a leading country, which is witnessing the highest data center construction due to the increasing demand for cloud-based services. Further, with the increasing internet penetration and the adoption of cloud-based services, the demand for data centers is growing significantly, which can be identified through continued investments in data center operations by several major organizations such as Ascenty, Equinix, and ODATA.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Major Construction Vendors

AECOM

Constuctora Sudamericana

Flexenclosure

Aceco TI

ZFB Group

Major Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Major Data Center Investors

Ascenty

Equinix

Google

ODATA

Tigo (MALLICOM)

Other Prominent Construction Contractors include Fluor Corporation, Holder Construction, Jacobs and Mortenson Construction

Other Prominent Infrastructure Contractors include Active Power, AIRSYS, Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Caterpillar, Cisco, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Group, Generac Power System, Honeywell International, Intel DCM, Legrand, Mitsubishi, Munters, Nortek Humidity (Condair Group), Panduit, and Siemens

Other Prominent Data Center Investors include EdgeConneX, GTD Group, and Telefonica

