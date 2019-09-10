The Data Center Construction Market in US to Reach Revenues of Over $11 Billion by 2024 - Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Data Center Construction Market in US – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, the data center construction market in US is expected to reach revenues of $11 billion by 2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Over 120 new and expansion projects were identified in the US, which became operational between January 2018 and June 2019 . New entrants such as Archer Datacenters, GIGA Data Centers, PointOne, and EdgeCore, are fueling the growth of hyperscale data centers in the US. South Eastern US accounted for 30% of the investment in the market in 2018, followed by South Western and Western US. Virginia continues to dominate the investment scene in the US with more than 20 projects. Texas is another important region with 15 data center investment projects. The data center expansion plans of hyperscale service providers such as Facebook, Google and Apple will continue to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by facility type, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, general construction, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, cooling systems, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key construction contractors, 6 key infrastructure providers, and 10 key data center investors

US Data Construction Market– Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by facility type, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, general construction, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, cooling systems, and geography.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services, analytics solutions, automation services by major firms is leading the growth of data centers across the US.

The use of lithium-ion UPS systems among data center operators in the US will continue to grow

Market Segmentation by Facility Type

Small Data Centers (< 10 MW)

Medium-sized Data Centers (10 MW – 20 MW)

Hyperscale Data Centers (> 20 MW)

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure Generators

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Rack PDU

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling systems

Racks

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

CRAC and CRAH

Chiller Units

Cooling Tower and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning services

Building Designs

Physical Designs

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I and Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

North Eastern US

South Eastern US

Mid-Western US

South Western US

Western US

US Data Construction Market –Dynamics

The use of cloud computing services and applications continues to rapidly grow, which is leading to the rise of hyperscale cloud-based data centers in the US. Cloud computing is changing the dynamics of data center facilities, resulting in the use of modern infrastructure. Cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and IBM are the major investors in the US data center market. The demand for data center services such as colocation, managed services, and cloud connectivity services is likely to increase in the US during the period 2018−2024.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Demand for Edge Data Centers

Increased Investment from Colocation Providers

Rise of Automation and Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers

Increased adoption of Lithium-ion, Nickel-Zinc, and Fuel Cells

US Data Construction Market –Geography

Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida constitute the South Eastern US data center market. The data center market in South Eastern US is expected to reach more than $3 billion in 2024. The increase in the data center development in Virginia has led to the procurement of renewable energy infrastructure. Equinix, Digital Realty, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Microsoft have shown a strong commitment toward adopting renewable energy sources.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North Eastern US

South Eastern US

Mid-Western US

South Western US

Western US

Major Construction Vendors

AECOM

Corgan

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Major Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Airedale Air Conditioning

Eaton

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Major Data Center Investors

Apple

COPT Data Center Solutions

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

Stream Data Center

Vantage Data Center

Other Prominent Construction Contractors include Balfour Beatty, BlueScope Construction, Clune Construction, Fluor Corp., Fortis Construction, Gensler, Gilbane Building Co., HDR, Hensel Phelps, HITT Contracting, Hoffman Construction, JE Dunn Construction, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Rogers-O'Brien Construction, Structure Tone, Walsh Group, and Whiting-Turner Contracting.

Other Prominent Infrastructure Contractors include Altima Technologies, Asetek, Bloom Energy, Caterpillar, Cormant, Cummins, Cyber Power System, Data Aire, Delta Group, FNT, Generac Power System, Green Revolution Cooling, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HighPower,Hitech Power Protection, Legrand, Nlyte Software, Nortek Humidity, Mitsubishi, MTU On Site Energy, Rittal, Trane, Tripp Lite

Other Prominent Data Center Investors include CoreSite, DataBank, DC Blox, EdgeConnex, H5 Data Centers, Quality Technology Services, RagingWire, Sabey Data Centers, TierPoint, and T5 Data Center

Explore our Data Center Knowledge Base to know more about the industry.

