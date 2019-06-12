NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The geographic disaggregation of data centers is a major positive factor affecting the global data center interconnect solutions market. Globally, colocation data centers and hyperscalers are strengthening their presence, owing to reasons such as a lack of space, latency issues, the distribution of heavy workloads, and enhanced disaster recovery. Data centers are being moved closer to the edge to address latency issues. Our analysts have predicted that the data center interconnect solutions market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.



Market Overview

Unprecedented demand for digital content

The demand for content and digital media has grown significantly in the last few years, owing to the increasing popularity of video on demand (VOD) and OTT services such as Amazon prime, Netflix, and Hulu. Content and digital media and BFSI are the key sectors that drive the global data center interconnect solutions market as they require broad network coverage with reduced latency.

Need for increasing bandwidth capacity

The increasing adoption of cloud solutions by enterprises poses a serious challenge to the market under focus. Cloud solution providers compete to offer multi-cloud services via infrastructure as a service (laaS) and software as a service (SaaS) platforms, which have led vendors operating in the global data center interconnect solutions market to address the strong demand for high bandwidth capacity. If data centers use traditional chassis-based systems for data center interconnections, the physical space and power consumption would be high. As a result. the adoption of data center interconnection by enterprises can get adversely affected.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of data center interconnect solutions market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated. The presence of several companies including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nokia Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the geographic disaggregation of data centers and unprecedented demand for digital content, will provide considerable growth opportunities considerable growth opportunities to data center interconnect solutions manufacturers. Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



