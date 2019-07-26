The Data Center Market in the Middle East, 2019 to 2024 - Growth in AI & IoT Will Create Demand for Edge Computing & Edge Data Centers in the Country

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East Data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2024.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Middle East and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Middle East data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

The participation of government and individual agencies has accelerated the digitization trend in the Middle East. Increasing operational business requirements are prompting enterprises to migrate from server room operations to data center services such as managed services, colocation, and hybrid infrastructure services.



The increasing adoption of cloud computing services is leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing high up-take of colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.



Smart city initiatives in key Middle East countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are further emphasizing the importance of data in improving communication between cities, citizens, automobiles, electronics, and devices with the overall smart city infrastructure.



The increased government support for the digital economy in the Middle East, the growth in cloud adoption, and migration from on-premise infrastructure to colocation & managed services are expected to drive the data center investment in Middle East.



Equinix, Global Data Center, Batelco, Gulf Data Hub, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Khazna are the prominent investors/vendors in the Middle East Data center market.



Key Deliverables



An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Middle Eastdata center market during the forecast period

Classification of the Middle East data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Middle East data center market

data center market Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights

The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will create the demand for edge computing and edge data centers in the country.

GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have more than 60% smartphone penetration rate and over 70% social media adoption.

and have more than 60% smartphone penetration rate and over 70% social media adoption. The lithium-ion adoption more depends on large facility operators than medium and small facility providers in the region.

The Middle East data center market is likely to witness the adoption of low-voltage power distribution applications across data halls in the market.

data center market is likely to witness the adoption of low-voltage power distribution applications across data halls in the market. The market is dominated by greenfield construction development, it will also witness an increase in modular data center construction. Dubai and Qatar are likely to witness an increase in modular data center investments.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Data Center Investment in the Middle East



3. Investment Opportunities in the Middle East

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. Middle East Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

8. Middle East Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

9. Middle East Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

10. Middle East Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

11. Middle East Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

12. Middle East Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

13. Middle East Data Center Market by Geography

GCC Countries

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Countries

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors

15. Appendix

Market Definitions

Report Assumptions

Market Derivation

Datacenter Site Selection Criteria

Quantitative Summary

Overall Market

Market by Infrastructure

Market by Tier Standards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqmxx6

