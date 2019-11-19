The Data Center Power Market in APAC to Generate Revenues of Over $4.2 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Power Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In 2018, data center market in APAC witnessed investments in over 100 new facilities and expansion projects.

India and Southeast Asia contributed to around 40% of the total power capacity installed in 2018.

and contributed to around 40% of the total power capacity installed in 2018. In 2018, 500-1,000 kVA UPS systems contributed to around 45% of the market share in APAC region.

Average data center power pricing is around $0.08 - $0.15 in APAC data center market.

- in APAC data center market. Southeast Asia and Australia are the major contributors to DRUPS systems market in APAC.

and are the major contributors to DRUPS systems market in APAC. In 2018, China , Hong Kong , Australia , Japan and Singapore were the major contributors to the market growth.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 22 other vendors.

Data Center Power Market in APAC – Segmentation

With the increased construction of data centers in the APAC region, the usage of transfer switches and switchgears is expected to grow during the forecast period. Most facilities in China & Hong Kong and Australia are adopting medium- to high-voltage switchgears.

& and are adopting medium- to high-voltage switchgears. The rise in mega data center projects, which are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards in China & Hong Kong , is likely to increase the deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems.

& , is likely to increase the deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems. Most facilities in APAC are adopting N+N redundant generators. With the increasing popularity of edge data centers, the adoption of < 1MW generators is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

<=500 kVA

500–1000 kVA

>1000kVA

Market Segmentation by Generators

<=1MW

1–2MW

>2MW

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Power Market in APAC – Dynamics

With the growing adoption of advanced technological solutions which includes IoT, big data and AI, the demand for cloud services is increasing across all the verticals. In the APAC region, business digitalization is driving the demand for cloud-based services. The growing presence of some of the largest cloud service providers in the APAC region will create opportunities for the data center operators to develop a greater number of facilities during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia are the leaders in the adoption of cloud-based services. However, many SMEs prefer SaaS cloud services for their operations. Driven by high demand of cloud computing services, major cloud service providers such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, Alibaba, and Tencent are developing hyperscale data centers across APAC.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in the Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Increase in the Construction of Data Centers with Rack Power Density of over 10 kW

Software-defined Power to Monitor & Automate Power Infrastructure

Emergence of Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Data Center Power Market in APAC – Geography

The APAC region is expected to witness the implementation of edge computing in several countries, particularly China and India. Several firms are also expected to invest actively in renewable projects to run their operations. The APAC market will witness the implementation of several government regulations to decrease carbon emissions. The average PUE of data centers in the region is around 2.0, which is likely to decrease to about 1.50 by adopting innovative and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

China and Hong Kong

and Australia and New Zealand

and India

Southeast Asia

Rest of APAC

Major Vendors

Equinix

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other vendors include - Bachmann, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Group, KINOLT (Euro-Diesel), Fuji Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, Hitec Power Protection, KOEL (Kirloskar Group), KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On-Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Piller Power Systems (Active Power), Pramac, Riello UPS, Rittal, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology, Socomec, Tripp Lite, Toshiba, Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA).

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence