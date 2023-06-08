The Data Economics Company and Gordian Knot Strategies Highlight Deployment of Enkrateia Platform for More Strategic Investments in U.S. Forests

First public use of Enkrateia's Lydion-powered data network facilitates Innovative Finance for National Forests grants for sustained impact

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Economics Company (DECO) and Gordian Knot Strategies (GKS) announced the deployment of Enkrateia's Traro tool in support of the $2.2 million Innovative Finance for National Forests (IFNF) grant program for 2023. The program is co-managed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities (Endowment).

IFNF announced eleven new grants for projects from California and Arizona, to the Great Lakes Region, Utah, and east to Maine. These partners and project developers are assessing, piloting or scaling work to connect public and private capital to unfunded environmental challenges in National Forests and surrounding landscapes across the United States. The awards represent the third round of funding from IFNF.

"In the same way we recognize the utility of a FICO score when it comes to taking out a mortgage or leasing a car, we really need a FICO score to predict winning climate investments and funding," said Penrith. "We have established this by improving the systematic rigor taken for screening of climate investment and funding opportunities. Scoring IFNF proposals on the seven critical elements of the Arch Framework - problem, payors, partners, practices, co-creation, data and measurement, and policy – helps achieve this."

Enkrateia and Traro run on DECO's patented Lydion® Engine, software that facilitates the secure, private packaging, exchange, and productization of valuable data assets. Traro allows for the efficient and easy use of GKS' Arches Framework developed in 2021 to evaluate and improve the design of conservation finance projects.

The IFNF grant program promotes the development and implementation of innovative finance models that leverage private and public capital to enhance the resilience of the National Forest System and surrounding lands, and deliver commensurate returns to stakeholders.

GKS and DECO partnered with the USFS and the Endowment to support the 2023 round of the IFNF grant program, using the Traro screening tool co-developed by GKS and DECO. Free access was provided to Enkrateia's Traro application to help IFNF grant applicants identify and receive feedback on the seven critical elements needed to effectively design and implement high impact conservation finance projects.

When all elements are included, the Enkrateia platform facilitates go-to-market plans for organizational growth, program implementation, impact fund structures, carbon acquisition portfolios, conservation financing options, and domestic and international carbon policies.

"Data Economics – the value of data based on the outcomes it measures and utilities it enables – can be clarified by packaging data so its value is better understood, and can be transacted," said DECO Chief Product Officer and Managing Director Sirtaj Brar. "The IFNF program and Enkrateia are bringing better Data Economics to a market of intangibles that we need a better grasp of to solve big problems in the U.S. and globally."

The Lydion® Engine, developed by DECO, is an operating system for decentralized applications. It powers secure, private Lydion Data Vaults that enable people and companies to package and productize their data as valuable digital assets called Lydions. With Lydion-based platforms and applications, users can control, utilize, share, transact, and monetize their Lydions over private networks without losing ownership or control of the underlying datasets.

About Gordian Knot Strategies

Gordian Knot Strategies is a strategic problem-solving consulting company with a focus on natural climate solutions and expertise in climate finance, impact funds, and carbon markets, and has developed numerous go-to-market plans in these areas. GKS advises on impact fund structures, carbon acquisition portfolios, climate financing mechanisms, and domestic and international carbon policies. More at GordianKnotStrategies.com.

About The Data Economics Company

The Data Economics Company's mission is to pioneer and propagate the field of Data Economics by leading science and research; developing the mathematical, economic, and software frameworks and toolsets to power implementation; and continuing to advance commercialization of the Lydion® Engine. The Lydion® Engine powers secure, private Lydion Data Vaults that enable people and companies to package and productize their data as valuable digital assets. More at TheDataEconomicsCompany.com.

