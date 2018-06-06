LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The stringent regulatory requirement for data protection across the globe is driving the data exfiltration market



The data exfiltration market size is expected to grow from USD 51.47 billion in 2018 to USD 89.57 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by exponential growth in the volumes of enterprise data and the need for data protection solutions, strict regulatory requirements for data protection, and increasing incidents of data loss in the on-premises environment. However, compatibility issues between on-premises applications and the cloud environment are restraining the growth of the data exfiltration market.



The antivirus and anti-malware solution is expected to hold the largest market size in the data exfiltration market.



The Antivirus/Anti-malware solution is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018.Antivirus software is a set of programs that detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber threats caused due to viruses.



The anti-malware is a software program that detects, prevents, and remediates malicious codes from being executed in a system.These software prevents, detects, and removes malicious activities, such as computer viruses, rootkits, adware, spyware, malware, Trojans, and worms.



The antivirus and anti-malware segment has witnessed a tremendous growth in the recent years, due to the simplicity of operations in both enterprise and consumer domains.



The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the market during 2018–2023.These enterprises are the early adopters of data exfiltration software and associated services.



Though large enterprises have the necessary budgets to use on-premises data exfiltration software, they are moving toward the cloud deployment mode to avail benefits, such as increased availability, high scalability, and the low cost of deployment. However, many IT environments and the inability of IT systems to communicate with each other are expected to be the chief reasons for the increased deployment of data exfiltration software and services among large enterprises.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR.



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global data exfiltration market in 2018.The increasing information security challenges, due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulations and enhancing employees' productivity, is pushing organizations in North America to adopt data exfiltration prevention solutions.



Asia Pacific (APAC) offers growth opportunities for major vendors in the data exfiltration market, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying data exfiltration prevention and compliance management solutions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 11%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 66%

• By Designation: C-level – 61%, Director level – 27%, and Others – 12%

• By Region: North America – 36%, Europe – 24%, APAC – 28%, and RoW – 12%



Key data exfiltration prevention vendors include Symantec (US), McAfee (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), GTB Technologies (US), Zscaler (US), Sophos (US), Trend Micro (US), Check Point Software Technologies (US), Juniper Networks (US), FireEye (US), Digital Guardian (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Forcepoint (US), iboss (US), Alert Logic (US), Hillstone Networks (US), Clearswift (UK), CoSoSys (Romania), Securonix (US), Dtex Systems (US), HackerOne (US), and A1Logic (US).



