NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Fabric market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 6.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period. The ever-increasing volume and variety of business data coupled with the evolving need for business agility with ease of access to streamline business operations to gain real-time insights to pave the way for data fabric solutions in the market.







Data fabric is a distributed data management platform that enables organizations to integrate various data management processes, including data access, data discovery, data orchestration, data processing, data ingestion, data analytics, and data visualization. It combines disparate data sets, both historical and real-time, and automatically efficiently processes them to deliver a comprehensive view of customer and business data across an organization.



Education & Training Services to register for the largest CAGR during the forecast period

Professional services are classified into three categories: consulting, education & training, and support & maintenance.Organizations focus on their core business and do not have to manage the data fabric, due to which they cannot provide complete attention to the niche areas of management.



In this case, professional service providers come into existence. The companies can outsource their professional services to these organizations that take complete responsibility for the work and provide complete security and safety.



SMEs to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the data fabric market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.Organizations with several employees between 0 and 999 are said to be SMEs.



SMEs are also implementing data fabric strategies to store and analyze various amounts and data.SMEs are using data fabric to store data of a larger target audience globally.



Organizations providing data fabric solutions need robust infrastructure to help reduce costs and increase profits. The scalable functionality of data fabric provided by data fabric vendors helps SMEs implement strategies without investing in the infrastructure and reap the profits attained using their solutions. The agile and robust characteristics of data fabric enable organizations to store and analyze their data more efficiently



Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on regions, the Edge AI market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.Asia Pacific is among the digital hubs of the world.



Thus, businesses in the region have quickly identified the benefits of cloud technology as a facilitator of digital transformation.The region has great scope for growth in the data fabric market.



It is focused on innovating and developing BI solutions that utilize data fabric technology in various verticals, such as telecom & IT, transportation, and BFSI.Japan, China, and India use data fabric tools and platforms across different business verticals to provide effective solutions.



The rapid development of the data fabric market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the massive data growth in all industries across the region.

Whether the BFSI, retail & eCommerce, and healthcare end users, the massive data flow has created the need for effective data fabric solutions.Moreover, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises and the higher development of infrastructure are some of the important factors expected to drive the growth of the data fabric market in Asia Pacific.



IBM, SAP, HPE, and Oracle are some companies offering data fabric solutions to provide insights across various end-users.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the frontline workers training market.

â€¢ By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

â€¢ By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

â€¢ By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, North America: 45%, Rest of the World: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Data Fabric solutions. The major players in the Data Fabric market include IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Informatica (US), Talend (US), Denodo (US), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Teradata (US), Splunk (US), TIBCO Software (US), Software AG (Germany), Intenda (South Africa), Radiant Logic (US), Incorta (US), Idera (US), K2View (US), Cinchy (Canada), Precisely (US), Global IDs (US), Alex Solutions (Australia), Iguazio (Israel), CluedIn (Denmark), QOMPLX (US), HEXstream (US), Starburst Data (US), Gluent (US), Stardog (US), Nexla (US), and Atlan (Singapore).



Research Coverage

The new research study includes the market drivers for each segment and regions on the edge AI software market.The market dynamics and industry trends have been updated.



A few sections such as vertical-wise use cases, government regulations, patent analysis, pricing analysis for 2022, supply chain, architecture, and ecosystem have been updated as per the latest trends.The new study also comprises operational drivers for adoption in each segment and region.



The new research study features 31 players as compared to 30 in the previous version.Updated financial information/product portfolio of players: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the data fabric market till 2021â€"2022 for each listed company in graphical representation.



The new research study includes the updated market developments of profiled players, including those from 2020 to 2022. The new study includes quantitative data for historical years (2018â€"2021), base year (2021), and forecast years (2022â€"2027). The new study also includes quantitative data from adjacent markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Data Fabric market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



