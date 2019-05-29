The Data Initiative Unveils Imaginative SaaS Offering To Aid In The Fight Against Financial Crimes

PHOENIX, MAY 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THE DATA INITIATIVE announces the launch of its first-to-market data/software as a service platform, ignitionX. ignitionX is a cloud-based application that unifies and displays critical money laundering data used by financial crimes risk and compliance professionals. The platform eliminates laborious research giving end users the ability to quickly and effectively decide high stakes financial crime matters. ignitionX was built on the widely accepted notion that better, more modern tools are needed to combat financial crimes - THE DATA INITIATIVE is committed to building them.

ignitionX is genuinely unique to the financial crimes marketplace. The offering applies across diverse verticals including financial services, government, education, and global services/consulting. Users across these verticals have experienced and tested ignitionX with outstanding reviews.

The offering was developed over 12-months, led by recognized experts and supported by talented engineers. ignitionX offers a modern and minimalist user interface with plenty of features and functionalities around search, geospatial mapping, charts, graphs, and proprietary data displays. The product roadmap includes a 200 Series Global Sanctions Data Pack and a 300 Series Global Fraud Data Pack.

ignitionX currently sits on top of the 100 Series Money Laundering Data Pack, a curated collection of six unique data products. The six data products are comprised of 16 data subsets, which are built off 10,000+ unique source files and collected from 1000+ unique credible sources. The data spans global trends, reports, laws and regulations, US regulatory guidance, enforcement actions, and US and global money laundering risk indices.

"ignitionX and the 100 Series Money Laundering Data Pack serves a real purpose in a really important environment. Our product allows leaders and operators in the financial crimes space to leverage intelligence to make better supported daily and strategic decisions in the fight against horrific illicit activities like human trafficking, terrorism, and organized crime," said Vic Maculaitis, founder and chief executive at THE DATA INITIATIVE.

THE DATA INITIATIVE was founded in late 2017. Product development commenced in the Spring of 2018. The data and technology company has quickly grown to a team of 20+ experts, data scientists, and engineers. The early stage startup is headquartered in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information about THE DATA INITIATIVE visit https://thedatainitiative.com.

Ty Smith

VP, BizDev, THE DATA INITIATIVE

ty@thedatainitiative.com | 330-242-8889

Vic Maculaitis

Founder, THE DATA INITIATIVE

vic@thedatainitiative.com | 480-909-8191

