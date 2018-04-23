LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Data Loss Prevention market is estimated at $1.19 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $5.54 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2016 to 2023. Increasing demand for protection of intellectual property against to theft, rise in security breaches, growing data thefts across the globe and low cost storage devices are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, rising commercialization is the fueling the market. However, low awareness, unguaranteed prevention methods and complex rules of data loss preventions are hindering the market. Moreover, the presence of continual cyber-attacks is future opportunity factor for the market.



On the basis of End User, Healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to rich repositories of patient information healthcare organizations which must be protected from both accidental and intentional disclosure. In order to protect the high confidential data like Patient's information related to the payments, insurance and personal identification details highly advanced data loss prevention tools need to be used which increase the demand for this market in healthcare sector.



By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. The enterprises have started investing in the countries of Asia Pacific as the global economy is in the recovery stage. The increase in awareness towards technology among the people of this region is also driving the market and customers preferring costly standalone full-fledged DLP solutions are some of the factors driving the market.



Some of the key players in the market include GTB Technologies, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Websense, Inc., Zecurion, RSA, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Blue Coat systems, Inc., Cisco Systems and Websense, Inc.



Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud DLP

• On-Premises



Organization Sizes Covered:

• Enterprise

• Small and Medium Business



Solution Types Covered:

• Storage/Data Center DLP

• Endpoint DLP

• Network DLP



Services Covered:

• System Integration and Installation

• Risk and Threat Assessment

• Managed Security Service

• Consulting

• Education and Training



End Users Covered:

• Telecommunication and It

• Retail and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities

• Other Verticals



Applications Covered:

• Encryption

• Centralized Management

• Policy, Standards, and Procedures

• Web and Email Protection

• Cloud Storage

• Incident Response and Workflow Management



Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



