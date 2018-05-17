NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing volume and velocity of data is the key growth driver for the data wrangling market



The data wrangling market size is expected to grow from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to USD 3.18 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period. The growth factors include the increasing volume and velocity of data and advancements in AI and ML technologies. However, companies' reluctance to shift from traditional ETL tools to advanced automated tools is a restraining factor in the data wrangling market.



Finance business function is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018 in the data wrangling market.



Recognition software consists of various modules used for object, voice, speech, image, gesture, facial, and character recognition. The recognition software provides highly integrated tools that help bot developers integrate AI into the software to enable the robot to tackle problems, such as language and dialog skills.

The finance business application utilizes the power of analytics to determine risk factors, enhance business processes, invest judiciously, access profitability, identify target customers, and predict future events.Along with this, analytics software also assists in improving client relations, driving revenue, managing risks, meeting regulatory obligations, streamlining back-office processes, and developing high quality products and services.



Data wrangling tools are the precursor to analytics and thus would be adopted substantially with the growing use of analytics in finance business process.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the data wrangling market by region

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate in the data wrangling market during the forecast period.Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, and Japan are witnessing growth in big data and analytics startups.



This would create numerous growth opportunities especially in China, India, Bangladesh, and others. With the growth of smart cities and proliferation of IoT devices, the region is expected to witness huge growth in the coming years.



Data wrangling solution providers have started expanding their footprint in Japan owing to the increase in big data and rising need for data preparation solutions. For instance, Paxata partnered with K.K. Ashisuto to serve as a distributor for Paxata's data preparation solution. This is expected to drive the growth of data wrangling solutions during the forecast period.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of the profile of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 33 %, Tier 2 –26%, and Tier 3 –41%

• By Designation: C level – 37%, Director level – 44%, and Others – 19%

• By Region: North America – 36%, Europe – 29%, APAC – 25% and RoW – 10%



The data wrangling market comprises following major vendors:

1. Trifacta (US)

2. Datawatch (US)

3. Dataiku (France)

4. IBM (US)

5. SAS Institute (US)

6. Oracle (US)

7. Talend (US)

8. Alteryx (US)

9. TIBCO (US)

10. Paxata (US)

11. Informatica (US)

12. Hitachi Vantara (US)

13. Teradata (US)

14. Datameer (US)

15. Cooladata (US)

16. Unifi (US)

17. Rapid Insight (US)

18. Infogi (US)

19. Zaloni (US)

20. Impetus (US)

21. Ideata Analytics (India)

22. Onedot (Switzerland)

23. IRI (US)

24. Brillio (US)

25. TMMData (US)



Research Report

The report segments the data wrangling market by business functions (marketing and sales, finance, operations, HR, and legal), components (tools and services), deployment models (on-premises and on-demand), organization sizes (large enterprises and SMEs), verticals (BFSI, telecom and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, travel and hospitality, government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and others), and regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America).



Reasons to Buy the Report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global data wrangling market

• To gain wide-range of information about the top players in this market, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted

• To gain insights into the major countries/regions, in which the data wrangling market is flourishing across verticals



