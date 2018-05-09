'The Date Podcast' Helps Singles Get The Most From Dating Apps

"Dating apps can be a great tool for men and women to find love, but without understanding how the apps work – and how singles 'work' the apps – they can raise as many questions as they answer, especially for new users," said Pineda, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Long-time friends Pineda and Sia bring their professional and personal knowledge and experiences to the podcast. As a professional therapist, Pineda works with couples, individuals, and families. Sia has developed and marketed a number of mobile apps, including the dating app bopsee.

In addition to what they have learned about dating and dating apps through their careers, Pineda and Sia are experienced dating app users. As they interview guests and discuss the use and abuse of dating apps, listeners are also left wondering if the hosts will ever find their soul mates.

"We've been using the different apps on the market for some time and we draw on our experience so podcast listeners can learn from our mistakes," explained Pineda. "We take listeners through all the aspects of dating right up to the moment the 'relationship' starts," she added.

And while they have discovered many dating app pitfalls users need to avoid, Pineda and Sia are major proponents for their use.

"Dating apps give you a lot more control over how you spend your time. You don't have to hit the bar scene to meet people. You can use dating apps from the comfort of your home so when you do go out you can actually enjoy the activity you're doing rather than have your radar up trying to meet someone," Pineda explained.

In addition to the perspectives and stories provided by the hosts, The Date Podcast features guests who contribute their professional insights and personal experiences. "We're finding that everyone has their own dating app stories and no one is holding back from sharing them," said Sia.

One weakness Sia found by using dating apps was their dependence on direct messaging and static photos. That prompted him to develop and launch bopsee, which is a video-based dating app. "Video prevents the dreaded – and all too common – experience of meeting someone for the first time and discovering that they look nothing like their profile picture," Sia added.

Pineda and Sia launched The Date Podcast by posting its first ten episodes and will be posting one new episode a week.

