Dating Services Market by Type (Online and Traditional), Service (Matchmaking, Social Dating, Adult Dating, Niche Dating), and Demographics (Adult and Generation X): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Dating Services including both online and traditional are social platforms whereby an individual can search, contact and meet each other over to arrange a date, usually with the intention of developing a relationship. The dating services market size was valued at $6.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The key factors driving the growth of dating services market includes increase in number of singles or unmarried, upsurge in affordability, lucrative options facilitated by online dating services leading to higher rate of subscription, technological innovations, and rise in preference of customers towards nonmonogamous relationships. Moreover, customized solutions according to preferences, like and dislikes have revolutionized the dating services market. However, factors such as. fraudulent activities, dating scams and data privacy results in apprehension among customers is impeding the revenue growth of dating services market. Furthermore increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of internet services among semi-urban population would provide lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the industry.



The global dating services market is segmented into type, service, demographics and region. Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into online and offline. Depending on service, the market is studied across matchmaking, social dating, adult dating and niche dating. Based on demographics, the global market is segmented into adults and generation X. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Some of the key players in the global market includes Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Badoo, eharmony, Inc., The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd



• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global dating services market.

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



Key Market Segments



By Type

• Online

• Traditional



By Service

• Matchmaking

• Social Dating

• Adult Dating

• Niche Dating



By Demographics

• Adult

• Generation X



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

