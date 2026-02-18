The Daughters of Dolemite Premiere Marks Rudy Ray Moore's 99th Birthday and the Dolemite Film Franchise Relaunch

Veteran Producer-Director Foster Corder Revitalizes One of Cinema's Most Enduring Black Franchises, Rebooting a Landmark Independent Film Legacy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a century after his birth, the legacy of comedy icon Rudy Ray Moore returns to the big screen in bold fashion. In celebration of what would have been his 99th birthday, the independent feature The Daughters of Dolemite will debut with a special advance preview screening March 17 and 18 at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale. The occasion marks the official relaunch of the legendary Dolemite Films franchise. Spearheaded by producer-director and decorated Vietnam-era veteran Foster Corder, the new movie serves as both a cinematic revival and cultural reckoning, honoring Moore's trailblazing career as a comedian, recording artist, and blaxploitation-era film pioneer.

From his early days in Los Angeles, where the Dolemite persona first took shape inside the historic Dolphin's of Hollywood record store, to the grassroots "four-walling" strategy he later employed with Corder to bring his films directly to audiences nationwide, Moore's legend was built on relentless hustle and self-determination. Eighteen years in the making, Corder's latest installment fulfills a promise to preserve Moore's name and imprint, an impact that reshaped Black independent cinema and continues to resonate generations later.

At the heart of The Daughters of Dolemite is a story that blends comedy with consequence, exploring what happens when three young multi-racial women, Latina, Asian, and African American, discover they share a father, Dolemite, and must navigate both the humor and heartache of that revelation. The film reactivates the Dolemite universe while grounding it in themes of identity, bonding, and unexpected sisterhood.

Anchoring the ensemble are urban screen favorites including Hawthorne James (memorable as the bus driver in Speed and "Big Red" in The Five Heartbeats), Kathleen Bradley (Miss Parker in Friday), veteran comedians Michael Colyar, Joey Medina, and comedienne Torrie Hart. Gary Anthony Sturgis steps into the iconic role of Dolemite.

The franchise's return builds upon the foundation laid by Moore's cult classics including Dolemite (1975), The Human Tornado (1976), and Petey Wheatstraw (1977), films that transformed street credibility into box-office dollars and cemented Dolemite as a defining force in Black filmmaking. With The Daughters of Dolemite, the legacy expands once more, reaffirming Dolemite's singular place in film history while introducing its bold spirit to a new generation.

As writer-director of The Daughters of Dolemite, Foster Corder, who holds more than 150 film credits, brings both history and stewardship to the project. A longtime collaborator and manager of Moore, Corder worked alongside him on four films and was entrusted with the Dolemite character rights in 1990, a gesture reflecting Moore's confidence in his commitment to protecting and extending the brand.

Beyond his creative partnership with Moore, earlier in his career, Corder co-founded Blackbird Films. The agency was recognized as the first African American commercial production company in the United States, serving marquee clients including McDonald's and the California Lottery while collaborating with visionary talents such as Gordon Parks, Kevin Hooks, Forest Whitaker, and Bill Duke. As the first African American Director of Film and Video at a major record label during his tenure at Capitol Records, Corder helped open doors for a new generation of directors, offering early music video opportunities to Antoine Fuqua, F. Gary Gray, and Michael Bay while influencing the trajectory of modern urban cinema.

Today, Corder remains actively engaged in the evolving independent film landscape, most recently collaborating with Marques Houston, Chris Stokes, and Juanita Stokes, the key creative forces behind a slate of successful Tubi Original films. His current work reinforces his continued influence within the modern digital and streaming era.

"Rudy understood something long before the industry caught up. He knew that ownership is power," states Corder. "When the gatekeepers wouldn't open the door, he booked his own theaters, sold his own tickets, and brought the audience directly to him. Dolemite wasn't just comedy, it was cultural strategy. Rudy preserved the oral poetry of Black America, predated rapping with his nightclub rhythms, and helped shape what would later become hip-hop. He proved that imagination outweighs budget every time. I'm proud to present The Daughters of Dolemite as a continuation of Rudy's self-determination and resilience."

Building on the franchise's historic foundation, the production team is actively exploring partnership opportunities with major studios and streaming platforms.

As The Daughters of Dolemite ushers a new generation into the Dolemite franchise, audiences can watch the official promotional video at https://youtu.be/dl7yKgehDeM.

Stay down with Dolemite at https://www.thedaughtersofdolemite.com.

Tickets for the March 17–18 special event screening at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale are available now at https://www.lookcinemas.com/glendale/movie/the-daughters-of-dolemite.

For the March 17 screening, cast and press activities begin at 6:00 PM, followed by a 7:00 PM special event presentation, with public screenings listed at 7:30 PM. A limited number of special event tickets are available for the 7:00 PM engagement.

