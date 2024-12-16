The David Suzuki Foundation gains support from FUSE Create with their "Holiday Sweater: Climate Change Collection" Campaign, Highlighting the Impacts of a Warming Planet

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The David Suzuki Foundation, one of Canada's largest and most trusted environmental charities, is getting support from independent agency FUSE Create as they shine a light on climate change by reimagining the classic holiday sweater. Introducing "The Holiday Sweater: Climate Change Collection."

As temperatures around the globe continue to rise due to climate change, the classic holiday sweater may be a thing of the past. This project reimagines what our holiday 'sweaters' will look like in 40 years if we don't do something about it. With this holiday project, FUSE Create aims to not only raise awareness of the impact the climate crisis but also raise funds for the David Suzuki Foundation.

The agency produced two original pieces for the "Climate Change Collection": a one-piece swimsuit and a pair of swim trunks, each crafted from vintage holiday sweaters. By repurposing existing materials, FUSE ensures a lower carbon footprint for the project, creating a conversation starter that combines a seasonal tradition with climate-conscious design. The pieces were created by local designer Sarah Mathieson.

To invite the community to be part of the conversation, FUSE Create will display the pieces in their storefront window at their office at 45 Ossington Avenue. Passersby can view the display and donate directly to the cause by scanning a QR code featured in the window.

"Our collection invites people to think about how a holiday tradition might disappear, in a way that's sustainable and forward-thinking," said Linda Carte, Creative Director at FUSE Create. "It's an unexpected yet impactful way to raise awareness and contribute to the cause, while reminding us that holiday traditions, just like our climate, need our attention and care."

SOURCE FUSE Create