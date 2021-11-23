The Davidoff Gastronomy Series: The Miami Edition Takes Place During Art Week 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidoff Cigars, proudly announces that their "Gastronomy Series" will return during Miami Art Week, when close to 100,000 art lovers and eventgoers will once again descend all over Miami. The weeklong event in collaboration with Sunny's at Lot 6 will be located at 7357 NW Miami Ct. , in the Little River area of Miami from Tuesday November 30th through Saturday December 4th, 2021.

invitation

Due to COVID- 19, annual festivals, and the most nationally and internationally recognized annual events were postponed. December 2021 marks the time where Davidoff Cigars looks forward to bringing the public the ultimate lifestyle event during Miami Art Week. Those wanting to enjoy a journey of the senses are invited to dine at this exclusive location and enjoy their after-dinner cocktails at the Davidoff Lounge. The lounge will feature a delicious array of specialty cocktails and spirits selected to pair perfectly with one of Davidoff's world-class and iconic cigars.

Sunny's, the pop-up that celebrated much popularity during the pandemic, is the brainchild of the same team behind Jaguar Sun. The beloved eatery returns this winter serving a wide selection of steaks and seafood, all cooked over a live fire. Guests can expect all their favorites from the original menu to return, along with an expanded seafood and raw bar selection, more sides, and vegetarian options. The menu will also feature brand new cocktails and the signature assortment of ice-cold martinis and Manhattans, poured tableside, re-creating the outdoor steakhouse experience. This extraordinary culinary experience, curated to speak to the most sophisticated palate, will finish with an exquisite Davidoff Cigar.

The Davidoff Lounge at Sunny's will be open Tuesday November 30th through Saturday December 4th, 2021, and dinner reservations will be available by booking via their website: www.jaguarsunmia.com.

The Davidoff Gastronomy series during Art Week promises new and innovative culinary flavor experiences paired together with beautiful, classic Davidoff cigars. We invite you to join us…

ABOUT OETTINGER DAVIDOFF

Oettinger Davidoff Group, with 3,100 employees around the world, traces its roots back to 1875 and remains family-owned to this day. The company is dedicated to the business of producing, marketing, distributing, and retailing premium-branded cigars, tobacco products and accessories. The premium-branded cigar business includes Davidoff, AVO, Camacho, Cusano, Griffin's, Private Stock, Zino and Zino Platinum.

ABOUT DAVIDOFF FOUNDER ZINO DAVIDOFF

Zino Davidoff was a man whose entire life, was dedicated to creating the very best cigars possible. Zino's journey began in 1911 with his first store opening in Geneva, Switzerland and now has evolved to the brand that we know today. Zino Davidoff believed in the importance of time. How it should, at every opportunity, be filled beautifully. Time lies at the very heart of our philosophy. It is, after all, the one thing everyone at Davidoff – then and now – has dedicated to cultivating, drying, curing, blending, and tasting the very best tobacco in the single-minded pursuit of creating only the very finest cigars. It takes time to create an exceptional cigar. And, as Zino would undoubtedly agree, it takes time to properly enjoy that cigar.

