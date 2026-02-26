The DaVinci Awards® Announces Its First Winners of 2026

International Awards Program Reveals Winners in the Field of Technology

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DaVinci Awards® has today announced this year's one-star, two-star and three-star winners in the field of Technology.

The DaVinci Awards® is an international awards body celebrating outstanding displays of innovation and significant achievements in the areas of business, technology, products, and lifestyle. Nominations are accepted on behalf of individuals, teams or departments, entire organizations, or specific products or services.

Technology awards entrants were invited to showcase their breakthroughs in a wide range of specialisms, including advanced electronics, smart devices, AI, cybersecurity, internet services, networking and data management.

The awards were launched in 2025 by the team behind The Cloud Awards – who have been recognizing excellence in cloud computing since 2011. Today's DaVinci Awards® winners are among the world's first to secure such an honor.

CEO and Founder of The DaVinci Awards®, James Williams, said: "We're extremely pleased and proud to present the first inspirational winners of The DaVinci Awards®.

"In these awards we challenge nominees to demonstrate they possess the hallmarks embodied by our award's namesake. Specifically, that of exceptional commitment to their craft, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved – whether that be in business, technology, product, or lifestyle.

"Standing out in the world of technology can be challenging. User choice and expectations continue to increase, placing huge demands on technology teams to deliver products or services that keep moving the needle towards progress. Those with the creativity, ingenuity, and drive to innovate have the power to change the world for the better, much like Leonardo Da Vinci himself.

"Whether they have secured a one, two, or a coveted three-star award – reserved for the most outstanding of accomplishments – these winners can be extremely proud of this achievement."

The DaVinci Awards® accepts entries all year round, with the next slate of technology awards announcements due in February 2027. Nominees have until December 2026 to submit their nominations. Nominations are also open in the Business, Lifestyle, and Product segments. The next entry window to close is for entries for Business excellence, on Friday March 27 2026.

To view all winners, please visit: https://www.davinciawards.com/awards/technology/2026-winners

About The DaVinci Awards® The DaVinci Awards® is an international online awards body recognizing outstanding feats of innovation, or achievements, in the fields of business, technology, products, and lifestyle & culture. Nominations are accepted all year around from individuals, teams, organizations, or products & services.

Nominations are judged by a global panel of experts in their fields, with winners earning either a 1-star, 2-star, or 3-star certification.

The awards were founded and operated by the team behind The Cloud Awards, an internationally renowned awards body which has been recognizing excellence in cloud computing since 2011.

