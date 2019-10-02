The Davis Companies Selects Advisors Living As Exclusive Sales & Marketing Team For 100 Shawmut

100 Shawmut will include 138 new luxury condominium residences, complimented by breathtaking views, private outdoor spaces, a two level rooftop sky lounge with gas grills and fire tables, a full service 24-hour concierge, an exclusive fitness center, a club room with a caterer's kitchen, a resident lounge, billiards room, library, children playroom, dog-wash station, bicycle storage, and 3-levels of enclosed, secure parking.

"The Davis Companies has a long track record of doing what's right for Boston," said Jonathan Davis, Founder and CEO of The Davis Companies. He continued, "We are combining the best of the South End's historic charm with the brilliance of contemporary architecture, ultimately delivering a diverse mix of living options for a wide range of Bostonians."

Advisors Living, a division of Boston Realty Advisors, is a recognized market leader in the planning, design, marketing and sales of new luxury residential development throughout Boston. In addition to Advisors Living, The Davis Companies assembled a star-studded cast to design and construct the full-service luxury building.

The Architectural Team - Design Architect EMBARC Studio - Interior Design Copley Wolff Design Group - Landscape Architect Suffolk Construction - General Contractor

Jason S. Weissman, Founder and CEO of Boston Realty Advisors said, "Advisors Living has become a household name for luxury living throughout Boston. I'm confident in their ability to market this unique opportunity in the South End and deliver top sales results at 100 Shawmut."

The adaptive reuse and new construction redevelopment will transform an existing, early 20th century six-story industrial building and the site that surrounds it into a 138 unit, 13-story architectural marvel. The project design will merge classic features from the existing prewar building together with sleek, modern accents, preserving the character of the 1920's façade on the lower floors, while adding seven stories of unitized glass curtainwall.

As the eye-catching exterior powerfully lures people in, the interior will welcome its residents with high ceilings and a modern feel – utilizing a mixture of white oak and textural stone that conveys a warm and gracious experience. The thoughtfully designed luxury condominium residences are sized to offer the ideal home for any family, offering studios, one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The overall development sits on 1.9 acres and will ultimately form a beautiful landscaped internal courtyard and an East/West public pathway for residents of the South End to access the Washington Street Corridor.

The South End is an incredibly versatile neighborhood that boasts a thriving restaurant and gastropub scene and a broad array of specialty shops and is recognized as a world-renowned art and design district. 100 Shawmut is ideally situated to leverage the best of the South End and is conveniently located minutes from the Back Bay, Seaport, Downtown, SoWa and South Boston.

Janice Dumont, CEO of Advisors Living said, "The definition of modern luxury has been elevated. 100 Shawmut will stand apart in the South End community, offering luxurious high rise living with a comprehensive amenity program. We are privileged to be the exclusive brokerage firm for this exceptional property."

Climbing 150 feet, in one of the most sought after Boston neighborhoods, 100 Shawmut is being marketed as, "One Address. Infinite Possibilities." The Davis Companies broke ground on 100 Shawmut in February 2019 and is scheduled to deliver year end 2020. The exclusive Advisors Living team consists of Janice Dumont, Colleen Daniels, Creign Carr and Matt Gilmartin. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit 100shawmut.com.

SOURCE Advisors Living, a division of Boston Realty Advisors