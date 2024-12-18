The Dawn of AI Radar: NPS Delivers 10x Higher Resolution for ADAS to Usher in a New Era of Automotive Safety

New Radar Operating System Showcasing at CES Redefines ADAS Performance, While Addressing Critical Roadway Safety Challenges and Prevents Unnecessary Fatalities

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), a pioneer in next-generation radar operating systems, today announced groundbreaking advancements in automotive radar systems that harness the power of new mathematics and AI to immediately establish new performance standards for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) providers and safety-conscious consumers.

The new NPS Hyper-Definition Radar Operating System (HROS™) combines advanced AI with patented mathematical frameworks to address critical safety challenges, providing visibility in low light, fog and high speeds—delivering outcomes previously unattainable. This opens the door for highly reliable radar image classification, something that is not feasible with current generation solutions that combine low definition RADARs and machine learning, no matter how much data they are trained on.

HROS delivers:

10x higher resolution than current tier 1 radar market providers

4x higher resolution than advanced radar technology for L4, such as that from Mobileye

The ability to distinguish a pedestrian next to a car at 150 meters in any weather or time of day

WATCH: Here is a short video of HROS performance.

With U.S. pedestrian fatalities doubling since 2010 and new automotive safety mandates on the horizon, the auto industry faces mounting pressure to improve road safety through ADAS technology. The HROS hyper-definition, AI-powered software-defined radar solution meets the 2029 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) standards for automatic emergency braking (AEB) today at a reasonable cost.

NPS technology was developed by a core team of mathematicians and AI and ML specialists, from Caltech and the Technical University of Munich, who invested the past six years building HROS.

About Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS)

NPS is a pioneer in next-generation radar operating systems, delivering crystal-clear visibility for life-saving applications. Its flagship product, Hyper-Definition Radar Operating System (HROS) is a next-generation radar solution that uses AI-powered, patented, advanced mathematical frameworks to deliver unparalleled clarity and responsiveness, at a price point that makes ground-breaking applications practical and accessible to everyone. HROS currently powers automotive and defense applications that rely on early detection and minimal false positives, to give people confidence and certainty that they know what is around them in any situation. Founded in 2018, NPS can be found on the Web, X and LinkedIn .

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

