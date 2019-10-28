The Days of Charging in Ordinary Speed are Gone: Xcentz Launches 36W Fast Charging Wall Charger

Travel Liu, Product Manager of Xcentz, said, "The PD fast charging technology provided the industry with an unprecedented opportunity to revolutionize the way we charge devices. The transformation from the traditional 5W charging to 18W fast charging will lead consumers to expect a rapid charge in every possible scenario. The launch of Xcentz AW-32011 for PD and QC fast charging meets this need, no matter where the user may find themselves or with what type of device."

The AW-32011 Features:

36W Fast Charging: equipped with 18W USB-C Power Delivery and 18W USB Quick Charge 3.0, efficiently charge USB-C and USB device at high-speed simultaneously. It can charge iPhone 11 to 50% in 30 minutes via USB-C.

Comes with USB-C and USB-A ports with a total output of up to 36W for charging up to 99% of devices on the market. Fast Charge your iPad Pro, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XS/XR/X/8/8 Plus, Galaxy S8/S9/S10/Note 8/9, Pixel 3/3XL, Nintendo Switch and More.

ETL certified with built-in multi protection to protect your device from over charge, over temperature, over-voltage and more. Advanced safety features let you charge with peace of mind.

The stylish design is complemented with metal ornamentation to create a visually stunning design that is perfect to the touch. The lake-blue indicator lets users know the charging status at all times, while the anti-skid design with side twills makes it convenient for users to carry and use.

About Xcentz

Founded in January 2018, Xcentz is an emerging innovative hardware producer of mobile phone accessories, smart wearables and devices for the smart home. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has offices in the United States, Hong Kong, Germany and mainland China. We pursue minimalism, making the concept the sole starting point of our team and our brand philosophy, with a focus on the real needs of users. When it comes to brand positioning, we focus on advanced design styles, leading R & D technologies and excellence in quality. Our slogan is "The tech that gets you". At Xcentz, our mission is to make people's lives easier, better and more dynamic.

