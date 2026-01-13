The Dayton Power and Light Company (d/b/a AES Ohio) Announces Extension of its Registered Exchange Offer

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dayton Power and Light Company (doing business as AES Ohio) ("AES Ohio") announced today that its pending offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of its outstanding existing 4.550% First Mortgage Bonds due 2030 (the "Old Bonds"), which were previously issued in a private placement, for its new 4.550% First Mortgage Bonds due 2030 (the "New Bonds"), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), originally set to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, has been extended and is now set to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The terms of the New Bonds are identical in all material respects to the terms of the Old Bonds, except that the New Bonds have been registered under the Act, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and the transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the Old Bonds do not apply to the New Bonds. AES Ohio has been advised that tenders with respect to approximately $374,805,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Bonds, out of a total of $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding, have been received to date.

The terms of the Exchange Offer are set forth in a prospectus dated December 15, 2025 (the "Prospectus"). Documents related to the Exchange Offer, including the Prospectus, have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from the exchange agent, The Bank of New York Mellon, 500 Ross Street, Suite 625, Pittsburgh, PA 15262, Attn: Corporate Trust Reorg—Sanela Sadikovic, Email: [email protected].

This press release is not an offer to exchange or buy, or a solicitation of an offer to exchange, buy or sell, any of AES Ohio's securities. The Exchange Offer is being made only pursuant to the Prospectus. The Exchange Offer, as extended hereby, remains subject to the terms and conditions stated therein.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's intents, beliefs, and current expectations and typically contain, but are not limited to, the terms "anticipate," "potential," "expect," "forecast," "target," "will," "would," "intend," "believe," "project," "estimate," "plan" and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and investors are cautioned that outcomes and results may vary materially from those projected due to various factors beyond AES Ohio's control, including but not limited to the risks and other factors discussed in the Prospectus and in AES Ohio's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results but instead constitute AES Ohio's current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding timing of events, accurate projections of market conditions and regulatory rates, future interest rates, commodity prices, continued operating performance and electricity volume at distribution companies, as well as achievements of planned productivity improvements and growth investments at expected rates of return.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES Ohio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES Ohio's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES Ohio's filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES Ohio's business. AES Ohio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any security holder who desires a copy of AES Ohio's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, or subsequent filings with the SEC, may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Secretary, AES Ohio, 1065 Woodman Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45432. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof may be made. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may also be obtained by visiting AES Ohio's website at www.aes-ohio.com.

About AES Ohio

AES Ohio is a subsidiary of The AES Corporation and provides regulated electric utility service to more than 539,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 6,000-square-mile service area in West Central Ohio. Our people operate and maintain more than 1,600 miles of transmission lines, 13,000 miles of overhead distribution lines, 4,500 miles of underground distribution lines and 160 substations feeding 490 distribution circuits.

Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com. Connect with AES Ohio on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Mary Ann Kabel

937-608-4030 • [email protected]

