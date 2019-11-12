DC-DC converters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04180622/?utm_source=PRN



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DC-DC converters market is expected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.5%. Factors such as the growing concern about global energy consumption, the introduction of advanced power saving architecture, the increasing demand for current requirements by the ICT industry, and the emergence of digital power management & control technologies are expected to drive the DC-DC converters market.

Isolated DC-DC converters projected to lead the global market during the forecast period

Isolated DC-DC converters are used in various sensitive applications, such as high voltage circuits, power metering systems, and healthcare systems, among others.These components have a strong resistance to noise and interference, thus providing the load with a cleaner DC power source.

For instance, medical equipment are highly critical components, which require small-sized DC-DC converters of 1W or 2W output power, which are unregulated devices as the high isolation value and small case size is of more importance than a precise output voltage.

The telecommunication segment is estimated to lead the DC-DC converter market in 2019

By verticals, the telecommunication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DC-DC converter market in 2019.With the rapid development of smartphones and the 4G & 5G infrastructure in the communication industry, the requirement for power supply for the communication equipment is also growing at a fast pace, resulting in driving the demand for DC-DC converters.



For instance, China, Japan, and South Korea are focusing on installing a 5G base transceiver station to cater to the growing demand for communication.



Sale of DC-DC converters via indirect channels is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Indirect channels include sales through distributors, agencies, and e-commerce portals in the global DC-DC converters market.The indirect segment involves lesser operational cost, which does not require the maintenance of a sales infrastructure.



The trend towards e-commerce is increasing in the global DC-DC converters market, due to the easy accessibility to the internet.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for DC-DC converters." Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global DC-DC converters market during the forecast period. Taiwan, China, and Japan are home to major DC-DC converter manufacturers. China, Japan, and South Korea are major producers of electronic devices such as laptops, cell phones, and integrated circuits, among others, which is driving the demand for DC-DC converters. The growing sales of these products are anticipated to augment the Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market growth.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the DC-DC converter is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives–35%, Directors–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–30% and the Middle East & Africa (5%)



The key players operational in the DC-DC converters market include General Electric (GE) (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), and Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), among others.



Research Coverage

This market study covers the DC-DC converter across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Input voltage, output voltage, Output power, product type, output number, Form factor, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the DC-DC converter and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise details on the applications, where DC-DC converters are installed.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04180622/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

