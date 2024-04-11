The DDC Group Adds Nearshore Outsourcing Locations in Central America and South America

The DDC Group adds nearshore services for North American clients through a strategic partnership with Netcom BCC. Post this

For effective market entry, The DDC Group – which has produced teams and facilities across the Balkan region, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom – sought a partner with proven experience in the region with infrastructure to build upon. The company has partnered with Netcom BCC, an elite contact center service provider whose accreditations include ISO 18295-1 Customer Contact Centers, ISO 27001 Information Security Management System, Carbon Neutral certification, and Costa Rica Essential, among others.

"Netcom provides a well-established, technically advanced and highly secure foundation with an expert talent pool across Central America and South America," said Jan Trevalyan, Group CEO of The DDC Group. "This relationship will allow us to quickly deliver our proven processes and results for our growing number of clients from a nearshore location."

Founded in 1989, DDC's reputation is one of distinction for project planning, recruitment, training, operational processes, systems integrations, service level agreements, quality assurance, and business continuity.

"This partnership will add to our scalability and flexibility to handle our clients' dynamic and evolving needs," added Trevalyan. "We look forward to bringing our demonstrated, measurable improvements to our customers' operations through this new region."

According to Fernando Murillo, Netcom General Manager, Netcom is also delighted about this partnership. "With high standards and core values aligned with our own, we are excited to grow as a part of The DDC Group," said Murillo.

The DDC Group will manage, control, and maintain responsibility for the flexible and scalable services provided to their customers in the same way they have for 35 years. All project personnel will be trained by DDC standards and serve as part of the DDC team.

The extensive range of capabilities delivered by DDC's nearshore operation will be available in multiple languages, around-the-clock, and backed by DDC's business continuity pledge.

DDC's Latin America business unit will initially focus on the company's Customer Care suite of services. These include, but are not limited to:

Scalable omnichannel offerings using voice, email, text, live chat, social media, messenger apps, chat bot, forms, and website modules

using voice, email, text, live chat, social media, messenger apps, chat bot, forms, and website modules End-to-end experience management , including product and service inquiries, appointment setting, order tracking, data and document retrieval, refunds and cancellations, reservations and ticketing, VIP assistance, issue resolution, help desk, technical assistance, feedback loop, and field guidance

, including product and service inquiries, appointment setting, order tracking, data and document retrieval, refunds and cancellations, reservations and ticketing, VIP assistance, issue resolution, help desk, technical assistance, feedback loop, and field guidance Support for internal processes , including call routing, accounts payable, accounts receivable, debt collections, claims processing, and reporting

, including call routing, accounts payable, accounts receivable, debt collections, claims processing, and reporting Business development support, including inside sales, loyalty and reward programs, sales administration, portfolio management, lead qualification, price quoting, customer research, CRM record updates, account nurturing, and opportunity matching

About The DDC Group

The DDC Group is a worldwide business process outsourcing and technology company established in 1989 as "Direct Data Capture, Ltd.", and today has seven award-winning business units across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Innovative and scalable front office, back office, and technology solutions deliver excellence, growth, and business continuity in over 30 languages. Client sectors include, but are not limited to: energy, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, finance, and telecommunication. Commercial brands include DDC Analytic Solutions, or DDC AS, DDC Freight Process Outsourcing, or DDC FPO, and DDC Outsourcing Solutions, or DDC OS. To learn more, visit: https://www.theddcgroup.com.

About Netcom

Netcom Business Contact Center is a business group with headquarters in Costa Rica and offices in Colombia and Panama. With over 15 years of experience in the BPO industry, dedicated to developing competitive advantages for their business partners through the delivery of innovative and specialized services in the contact center and technical support. Deliver integrated cutting-edge technology infrastructure solutions. As strategic partners of the most important institutions regionally in different industries such as banking, telecommunications, retail, insurance, and utilities, among others.

To learn more, visit https://www.netcombcc.com/

CONTACT: Madison Conway, [email protected], (303) 674-0681

SOURCE The DDC Group